Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers (36-15) took care of business in the first game of a back-to-back situation Wednesday, and they will try to complete the sweep when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-23) on Thursday.

However, that will be a big challenge for the defending NBA champion Cavaliers, who could decide to rest their Big Three of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love against the Thunder, per Jason Lloyd of the Akron Beacon Journal (h/t Rotoworld).

Point spread: The Cavaliers opened as three-point favorites; the total is at 218, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 112.1-105.6 Cavaliers (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Cavaliers can cover the spread

Cleveland is pacing itself this season in chasing back-to-back titles, so giving James, Irving and Love the night off would not be surprising. The Cavs are coming off a 132-117 win over the Indiana Pacers on the road and got 29 points off the bench from Kyle Korver, who made 8-of-9 shots he attempted from three-point range.

James scored 25 points in 38 minutes, which is a bit surprising considering Cleveland outscored Indiana 40-18 in the third quarter and led by 16 going into the final 12 minutes. Regardless, this team has quality role players like Korver who are capable of stepping up if the Big Three sits.

Why the Thunder can cover the spread

Oklahoma City is coming off a 93-90 road loss to the Pacers on Monday. The Thunder still beat the spread as a five-point underdog and have now covered three in a row.

The Thunder have also played much better at home this season at 18-7 straight up and 16-9 against the spread, and they will want to make sure they get a good tune-up game in before hosting former player Kevin Durant and the Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Smart pick

The Cavs have lost three straight both SU and ATS when playing the second game of a back-to-back situation, going 4-10 SU and 3-11 ATS in their previous 14 under that scenario dating back to last March. In other words, they tend to rest their top players in spots like this, which should obviously work in OKC's favor. Roll with the Thunder at online sports betting sites.

Betting trends

Cleveland is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

Cleveland is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games when playing Oklahoma City.

The total has gone over in four of Oklahoma City's last six games at home.

