Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Pick

The 10th-ranked UCLA Bruins (21-3) will go for their third straight victory following consecutive losses when they host the fifth-ranked Oregon Ducks (21-3) on Thursday as small home favorites.

The Pac-12 schools will be meeting for the second time this season after Oregon edged UCLA 89-87 as a two-point home underdog thanks to a game-winning three-pointer back on December 28.

Point spread: The Bruins opened as four-point favorites; the total is at 162.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

College basketball pick, via OddsShark computer: 83.9-76.9 Ducks (college basketball picks on every game)

Why the Ducks can cover the spread

The Bruins were unbeaten and ranked second in the country when the Ducks upset them the first time around, as Dillon Brooks nailed the big shot with less than one second remaining. Brooks totaled 23 points and nine rebounds, and he also helped Oregon rout the Arizona Wildcats 85-58 last Saturday as a 3.5-point home favorite.

The tables have turned since that first meeting against UCLA, with the Ducks now a Top Five team and the Bruins looking to prove they are the best team in the conference.

Why the Bruins can cover the spread

All three losses for the Bruins this season have come versus Pac-12 opponents, including two straight to Arizona and the USC Trojans before they rebounded by routing the Washington State Cougars and Washington Huskies on the road last week.

They beat the Cougars and Huskies by a combined 57 points but went only 1-1 against the spread. This is a big revenge game for UCLA, so expect the team's best effort.

Smart pick

Unlike recent years, the Pac-12 has at least three legit national title contenders, and two of them will be squaring off here at Pauley Pavilion. Oregon blew out the same Arizona team that topped the Bruins 96-85 at home on January 21, so logic would say that the Ducks should be able to sweep the series even though they are playing on the road.

But UCLA has won two of the last three home meetings both straight up and ATS on the Vegas lines, and this is the school's biggest game of the year to date. Look for the Bruins to avenge their loss in the first meeting and put themselves in position for a late run at the conference crown as well.

Betting trends

Oregon is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games.

Oregon is 4-1 ATS in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone over in 11 of UCLA's last 16 games at home.

All college basketball lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.