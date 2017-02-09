Derrick Williams to Cavaliers: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers came to terms on a 10-day contract with 2011 No. 2 overall draft pick Derrick Williams on Thursday.

Shams Charania of The Vertical was the first to report the move by the reigning NBA champions. Tom Withers of the Associated Press confirmed the report.

After appearing in 25 games for the Miami Heat this season, Williams was waived by the team on Monday.

The former University of Arizona standout was in the midst of his worst NBA campaign, averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game to go along with a field goal percentage of just 39.4 percent.

While Williams' play left plenty to be desired, he received praise for his attitude from Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post:

Williams was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, and despite showing flashes in his second season with a career-best 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings.

He also spent last season as a reserve with the New York Knicks and put up 9.3 points per game.

The 25-year-old veteran was taken one pick behind the Cavs' Kyrie Irving in the 2011 NBA draft, and they are now teammates.

Cleveland has played with an open roster spot for much of the season, and it held a free-agent workout last week featuring the likes of Jordan Farmar, Lance Stephenson, Mario Chalmers and Kirk Hinrich, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

LeBron James has talked about the Cavs' need to add a playmaker, per McMenamin, and while Williams doesn't fit that description, he adds some frontcourt depth.

With Chris Andersen out for the season due to a torn ACL, the Cavaliers have just three bigs on their roster, which makes Williams a needed addition in his own right.