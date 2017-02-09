Chelsea Transfer News: Romelu Lukaku's Agent Responds to Blues Talk, Top Rumours

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku is sure to sign a new contract with Everton, according to his agent, Mino Raiola.

The Belgian striker has previously been linked with a move away from Goodison Park, but Raiola moved to quash any rumours Lukaku is unhappy at Everton, per TalkSport: "There are no problems right now between the player and the club. Talks are ongoing. He will sign."

It had been reported the 23-year-old was stalling on penning new terms with the Toffees amid rumours his former club, Chelsea, could make a move to re-sign him in a big-money deal, per the Daily Express' Jack Staplehurst and The Times' Paul Joyce.

Lukaku netted four goals as Everton beat Bournemouth 6-3 on Saturday in the Premier League.

Having scored 16 times in the league in 2016-17, he is now the division's top scorer, and his record over the last six campaigns is remarkable for a player still so young:

He already has more than 50 caps for the Belgium national team and has long been viewed as one of the finest young strikers in Europe.

Toffees manager Ronald Koeman admitted earlier in the season that Lukaku's "potential is greater and higher than Everton," per Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t The Independent's Charlie Doris):

It seems somewhat inevitable that Lukaku will eventually join a top European club and play in the UEFA Champions League.

It will be a huge boon for Everton, though, if they can tie him to new terms.

Lukaku's current deal already extends to 2019. But if the Merseyside club sign him to an extended deal, they will either guarantee bringing in a huge amount of money if they sell him in the summer or keep arguably their biggest asset at the club for a little longer.