WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of February 9

The flagship show of WWE presented another compelling episode Monday night but the one angle that really helped it reach the quality it did was the in-ring promo featuring Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens and Goldberg.

In just a couple of minutes, Goldberg accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge for a match at WrestleMania 33, challenged Owens to a Universal Championship match at Fastlane and was granted the bout by Jericho, thus planting the seeds that will ultimately lead to the breakup of the heel best friends.

One seemingly innocent in-ring segment sold three different stories to the audience and set Raw up to have two major feuds for the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals. It was a well-structured segment that built on every announcement and featured one of the best promos of Goldberg's career.

The Goldberg-Owens match is not the only one the company expertly hyped Monday night.

Braun Strowman smashed Roman Reigns, pummeling and leaving him lying to close out the broadcast. The beatdown followed the announcement earlier in the broadcast by Mick Foley of a Fastlane match between the two.

Reigns and Strowman had interacted numerous times since November's Survivor Series but Strowman's punishing assault of Reigns Monday intensified the rivalry and created heat for the program. While Reigns remains as polarizing as ever, fans care about the feud. They reacted with great fervor at the events that unfolded Monday night and will likely be molten-hot for the battle of the big men on March 5.

Above all, the February 6 episode of Raw featured the successful integration of Samoa Joe to the main roster. Clad in a suit, a hired gun for Triple H, he signed his Raw contract and was immediately confronted by Reigns. The two Samoan badasses would later meet in the main event, a match dominated and won by Joe.

The heavyweight has long been one of the most engaging performers in the industry. Even when things may not have been rewarding from him from a creative standpoint in prior runs, he always carried himself like the baddest man on the planet. It has allowed fans of WWE's NXT brand to accept him as quickly as they did and now, the Raw audience has the same opportunity.

Joe was treated like a big deal his first two weeks on the Raw roster and the result should be a credible main event heel to go along with Owens, Strowman and Jericho.