Mike Tirico to Take Over 2018 Olympics Hosting Duties from Bob Costas

Getty Images/Getty Images

After serving as NBC's studio host for the past 11 Olympic Games, Bob Costas will step aside in favor of Mike Tirico beginning in 2018.

Tirico will take over the role for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, following a stint as the daytime host for NBC's coverage of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Costas made the official announcement alongside Tirico and Matt Lauer:

Costas, 64, said the following, per Scott Stump of Today.com: "It has been both a privilege and an incredible personal and professional experience to have been part of NBC's Olympic coverage all these years."

He continued: "I'm especially appreciative of all the talented and dedicated people I worked for and with on those broadcasts. I always felt that, in a certain sense, I was carrying the ball for them. It's been a wonderful run, but I just felt now was the right time to step away, and I'm grateful that NBC left that decision to me."

Although he will no longer anchor NBC's Olympic coverage, Costas' 37-year tenure with the network will continue.

Tirico added: "The level and longevity of Bob's tenure have left an indelible mark on American television and the Olympic Games. I am honored to call him a friend, humbled by this opportunity, and thankful to the many people who have helped make this possible."

While the 50-year-old Tirico has only been part of NBC since 2016, he has a wealth of broadcasting experience. He previously worked for ABC and ESPN from 1991 through 2015. Most notably, Tirico was the voice of Monday Night Football for 10 years, starting in 2006.

The 2018 Winter Games will mark the first Olympics without Costas at the helm since the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.