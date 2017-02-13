Charlotte vs. Bayley: Winner and Reaction for WWE Raw Women's Championship Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bayley's run of success against Charlotte on Raw continued Monday night, as she defeated her chief rival to become Raw women's champion for the first time.

With some help from Sasha Banks, Bayley defeated Charlotte with a Bayley to Belly, via WWE:

Previously, Dana Brooke interfered on Charlotte's behalf and things looked bleak for Bayley, but then it was Banks who saved the day by hitting Brooke with her crutch, via WWE:

Bleacher Report's Kevin Berge wasn't a huge fan of the decision:

While SmackDown star Becky Lynch was quick to congratulate her old friend:

After trading the title a few times with Banks and finally vanquishing her in an Iron Man match at Roadblock: End of the Line, Charlotte was in search of new competition, and Bayley emerged as the No. 1 contender.

The Queen lost to Bayley on a couple of occasions in non-title situations, but she finally put the strap on the line at the Royal Rumble.

While Bayley came close to winning the Raw Women's Championship for the first time, Charlotte was able to continue her remarkable pay-per-view winning streak by outlasting the challenger.

It wasn't long before Bayley got herself back in the title conversation, though, as she pinned Charlotte in a six-person tag team match that also included Cesaro, Sheamus, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

That was enough to earn Bayley another crack at the Raw Women's Championship, but Charlotte made sure to get inside her head one week prior to the bout.

Bayley was tasked with facing Nia Jax in a tuneup, and after Charlotte distracted her on the apron, she took the loss and was forced to enter her title match on a low note.

Despite that, Bayley expressed a great deal of confidence that she would reach the top of the mountain and beat Charlotte for the Raw Women's Championship, as seen in this tweet courtesy of WWE:

There was an interesting dynamic to consider entering Monday's match since Charlotte had previously lost her fair share of big matches on Raw.

All of Charlotte's losses to Sasha with the title on the line came on Raw, and although she managed to win it back on the pay-per-view stage, her Raw record has left something to be desired.

In addition to that, Bayley had beaten Charlotte multiple times on Monday nights, which conceivably could have given her a mental edge.

That played out in the form of Bayley picking up the victory, but it likely means that her fierce rivalry with Charlotte is far from over.

WrestleMania is very much on the horizon, and a title match between them—perhaps with Sasha and Nia or Brooke in the fold as well—figures to be in the cards.

Charlotte has come out on the winning end in all of her feuds since making the leap to the main roster from NXT, and regardless of Monday's setback, she has a chance to keep that streak alive.

