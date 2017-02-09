Comparing Chelsea's 2015/16 Flops with the Class of 2016/17

1 of 5

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Chelsea are flying. Antonio Conte's side are nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, seemingly coasting their way to a second title in three seasons.

Nobody expected it to be like this. After last season's horror show, the Blues were supposed to be scrapping it out with their rivals for a place back in Europe at best. Pre-Conte, Chelsea had finished 10th in the Premier League, 31 points behind champions Leicester City.

That was their lowest league finish in the 13 years that Roman Abramovich has owned the club, with the Blues 16 points outside of the Champions League places. Already, though, this season has seen them surpass their 50-point tally from 2015/16—and we still have 14 more games to go until the end of the campaign.

Conte's side have won 19 Premier League games this term, which is seven more than all of last season. In 12 home matches, they have scored 33 times—one more than the 19 games of the previous 12 months.

The improvement across the board has been clear, but what about the individuals? What do the stats tells us about the rapid improvement of the key players in Conte's side?

Comparing 2015/16 with the current campaign, we take a closer look at four Chelsea players who have turned things around to make the Blues the runaway leaders of the Premier League.