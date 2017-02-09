    Manchester UnitedDownload App

    Manchester United Transfer News: David De Gea 'Very Happy' Amid Real Madrid Talk

    Manchester United’s David De Gea during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Rui Vieira/Associated Press
    Alex KebleFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has revealed he is "very happy" at United, despite new rumours he is a target for Spanish club Real Madrid, per AS (h/t Samuel Luckhurst for the Manchester Evening News).

    De Gea almost joined Real at the beginning of the 2015-16 season, but the transfer was halted at the last minute, supposedly due to a broken fax machine preventing the paperwork from being submitted in time. Talk of the 26-year-old joining Los Merengues has persisted ever since. 

    "Nobody knows the future," he said, per Luckhurst. "The future is the future. I'm very happy at United, it's a great club."

