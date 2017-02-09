Manchester United Transfer News: David De Gea 'Very Happy' Amid Real Madrid Talk

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has revealed he is "very happy" at United, despite new rumours he is a target for Spanish club Real Madrid, per AS (h/t Samuel Luckhurst for the Manchester Evening News).

De Gea almost joined Real at the beginning of the 2015-16 season, but the transfer was halted at the last minute, supposedly due to a broken fax machine preventing the paperwork from being submitted in time. Talk of the 26-year-old joining Los Merengues has persisted ever since.

"Nobody knows the future," he said, per Luckhurst. "The future is the future. I'm very happy at United, it's a great club."

More to follow...