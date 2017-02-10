Where Do Messi, Suarez, Neymar Feature Among Europe’s Most Productive Attackers

2 of 13

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Messi perhaps helped redefine what it means for forwards to not just be goalscorers, but to contribute to the team's attack in a much more rounded way. So, in locating Europe's most productive and effective front men, we're combining three key metrics to see which players come out on top:

Shots per game

Key passes per game

Dribbles per game

The total combined score is used to rank the attackers. Where there is a tie, league goals scored will determine who finishes higher.

We've used WhoScored.com as our source, so any player in the top 100 from Europe's top five leagues in each of those statistical categories are eligible, as long as they have played around 1,300 minutes or more this season (no Gareth Bale, no Arjen Robben) and are part of a forward line, not midfielders.

In other words, Suso and Eden Hazard are considered, but Paul Pogba and Thiago Alcantara are not. We're also looking for the genuine, established stars of the game who can be relied upon to keep up their form from this term, so those who are in the top 100 but unlikely to remain there over the long term (hello to the likes of Andros Townsend and Sylvain Marveaux) are also not counted.