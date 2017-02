Where Do Messi, Suarez, Neymar Feature Among Europe’s Most Productive Attackers

1 of 13

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Barcelona's front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar strike fear into opposition defences every time they take to the pitch, and everybody knows just how pivotal they are to the team's success. Then again, knowing how good they are and actually stopping them are two different things for opponents to wrestle with.

But how do the trio compare to the rest of the best in European football this season?

Barca are the top scorers in La Liga this term, but there's more to being a successful attacker at the elite level than merely putting the ball in the net.