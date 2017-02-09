Ander Herrera Discusses Manchester United Contract, Premier League Top-4 Race

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said he would be "very happy" to open talks about a new contract at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old Spaniard has just 16 months left to run on his deal with the Red Devils.

The former Athletic Bilbao player says he has yet to be approached about extending his stay but is clearly eager to commit further to the Manchester club, telling Ian Herbert of The Independent: "I have nothing to talk about. Of course, if they want to talk with me, I will be very happy to do that. But so far, nothing."

Premier League 2016-17: Top Six # Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 34 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 8 2 46 16 30 50 3 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 20 49 4 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 24 47 5 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 22 46 6 Manchester United 24 12 9 3 36 21 15 45 Sky Sports

After a rocky start to the 2016-17 campaign—during which United were beaten by Manchester City, Watford and thrashed 4-0 by Chelsea—the Red Devils have gone 15 games unbeaten in the Premier League.

One of the key aspects of United's improvement has been the consistency of Herrera, Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba in midfield.

Per Opta, Herrera has been fantastic defensively for Jose Mourinho's side:

Despite United's improvement, they have still been unable to break into the top four.

The Red Devils haven't moved since reaching sixth spot in the Premier League table after the 11th round of matches back in November.

Herrera told Herbert that United "have to finish in in the top four" and that he is also eager to see the Red Devils end the season above fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool:

I cannot lie. For our fans it would be special to finish above [City and Liverpool], but they are very good teams and I think it will be very tough. We believe in our qualities and we can do it, but we have to respect them as well because they are very good teams. Liverpool are not playing for another competition, so they will be very focused on the league.

United are within touching distance of Jurgen Klopp's fifth-place Liverpool, who have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games.

The Reds face in-form Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday evening, and should Liverpool drop points against the north London side, United would move above them as long as they beat Watford at Old Trafford earlier in the day.

City will be more difficult to catch, as they are four points ahead of United. But given the Sky Blues' variable form in 2016-17, Herrera's stated aim is possible if the Red Devils keep on winning.