Arsenal Transfer News: Joe Hart Considered as Petr Cech Replacement, Top Rumours

Arsenal could reportedly make a move for Manchester City goalkeeper and Liverpool target Joe Hart in the summer as they look to replace the 34-year-old Petr Cech.

On loan at Torino, the England international is not in City manager Pep Guardiola's plans, and the Sky Blues would demand upward of £15 million before considering letting him join a Premier League rival, according to the Daily Mail's Kieran Gill.

Gill added that the Gunners may have to battle with the Reds to sign Hart, 29, while Cech will be demoted to back-up goalkeeper should he stay at the Emirates Stadium past the end of the 2016-17 season.

A Cech mistake gifted Chelsea their third goal as the Blues beat Arsenal 3-1 last time out in the Premier League, and Gunners manager Arsene Wenger is planning to drop the former Czech Republic international for Saturday's clash with Hull City, per the Daily Star's Paul Brown (h/t BBC News' Neil Henderson):

Signed from Chelsea for a relative bargain of £10 million in June 2015, Cech was excellent in his debut season for Arsenal, winning the Premier League's Golden Glove award after keeping 16 clean sheets, per Sky Sports Peter Smith.

Cech has played every minute of Arsenal's 2016-17 league campaign, during which the Gunners have conceded 28 goals in 24 games—compared to 36 in 38 last term—and kept seven clean sheets.

Hart could be regarded as an upgrade on the declining Cech. He is five years younger and, though enjoying his time with Torino, is eager to return to England, per Gill.

The travails of his replacement at City, Claudio Bravo, have only served to bolster Hart's reputation as a high-quality Premier League goalkeeper:

Should Arsenal manage to snap up Hart, it would effectively spell the end of Cech's glittering career as a Premier League No. 1. The Daily Mail's Oliver Todd hinted it could open the door for him to return to Chelsea:

Liverpool are likely to fight the Gunners for Hart, though, as their goalkeeping situation remains a concern, with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius both error-prone.