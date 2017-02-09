WWE Superstar Power Rankings for Week of Feb. 9

1 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Coming off a quick turnaround between Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, this week's edition of the WWE power rankings is SmackDown-heavy. As posturing for WrestleMania season continues, certain WWE Superstars are rising, while others have somewhat faltered.

Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler are each seeing career turnarounds on Raw and SmackDown, respectively, while Braun Strowman has gone back to devouring jobbers as he awaits a potential matchup against Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane.

With John Cena facing a two-week reign as a WWE champion headed into an Elimination Chamber match where he can hardly be considered the favorite, will the history-making world champion be able to claim the top spot for one more week?