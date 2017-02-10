San Francisco Giants: 5 Key Questions That Need Answering in Spring Training

2 of 6

Shortstop Jimmy Rollins. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Brandon Belt, Joe Panik and Brandon Crawford are locked in at first base, second base and shortstop, respectively. Eduardo Nunez is the likely third baseman with caveats, as we'll discuss momentarily.

As for who will back them up? That's a murkier matter.

Veteran Jimmy Rollins will be in camp on a minor league deal. The 38-year-old former NL MVP was a shell of himself last season, slashing .221/.295/.329 with the Chicago White Sox.

He got a vote of confidence from Giants management.

"That's great veteran depth for us," general manager Bobby Evans said of Rollins on the Giants' flagship station, KNBR (h/t Daniel Mano of the Mercury News). "His presence in the clubhouse and if he's coming off the bench it just gives us strength and [manager Bruce] Bochy options on days to give guys rest."

Kelby Tomlinson, who has hit .299 in 106 games with San Francisco over the past two seasons, is also capable of covering multiple positions. Orlando Calixte, who the Giants grabbed on a minor league deal this winter, likewise boasts defensive versatility, as does 31-year-old Ramiro Pena. Oh, and look, the Giants signed infielder Gordon Beckham to a minor league contract with a spring invite, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Then there's postseason hero Conor Gillaspie, who is primarily a third baseman but has the inside track on a 25-man roster spot.

Assuming they go with five outfielders, the Giants will probably have room for only two spare infielders. Rollins and Gillaspie are the nominal favorites, especially since Tomlinson still has options. But any of the above can make a case with a scalding spring.