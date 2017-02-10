Los Angeles Dodgers: 5 Key Questions That Need Answering in Spring Training

1 of 6

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers are odds-on favorites to win a fifth straight National League West title. According to Baseball Prospectus, the PECOTA projection system pegged the Dodgers to finish with a 99-63 finish, and those unfeeling computers are not prone to hyperbole.

That would leave the Dodgers with the best record in baseball and a clear path to their first World Series appearance since 1988.

We're a long way from there, obviously. Right now, the Dodgers are focused on spring training. Rosy projections aside, they've got questions to answer in the Cactus League.

L.A.'s outfield is a jigsaw puzzle that might be missing a piece or two. The back of the rotation is a muddled mishmash of injury comebacks and unproven youngsters. Even Clayton Kershaw, the club's unassailable ace, carries a little uncertainty on his back.

Stretch your hammies, bust out the fungo bat and proceed when ready.