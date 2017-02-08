St. Louis Basketball Bus Driver Leaves Arena Without Team

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

The Saint Louis men's basketball team had a rough night on the court Wednesday, and it got even worse when the team tried to leave the Reilly Center.

According to Stu Durando of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the team bus left without the players and coaches after Wednesday's game at St. Bonaventure:

Senior guard Mike Crawford joked about the situation after the bus was found:

St. Bonaventure beat Saint Louis 70-55 after outscoring the Billikens 44-23 in the second half.

This has been a rough season for Saint Louis, which is off to a 8-16 start with a 3-8 record in the Atlantic 10. Head coach Travis Ford is in his first season with the program after spending the previous eight years with Oklahoma State.

The Billikens have posted back-to-back losing seasons, something that is unlikely to change in 2016-17 unless they make a surprising run through the conference tournament.

Losing the bus simply adds to a rough year for St. Louis.