    Stony Brook G Blair Mendy Charged with Rape

    Stony Brook Seawolves guard Blair Mendy was charged with third-degree rape, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child Wednesday, per Ellen Yan and Steven Marcus of Newsday.

    Yan and Marcus cited university police Chief Robert J. Lenahan when reporting on the 22-year-old's charge of the rape of a minor.

    Lenahan didn't comment on the victim's age in the alleged crime.

    Mendy's father did comment in a phone interview, per Yan and Marcus: "I think my kid was raised very well. I find it very incredible to believe. I taught him to be a gentleman, treat ladies well. I always taught him to make the right choice."

    This is not the first recent issue with the law for the Seawolves basketball team. According to Yan and Marcus, three other players were arrested during the 10 months before Mendy's charges.

    In April, Rayshaun McGrew and DeShaun Thrower were both charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief. Then the team suspended Ahmad Walker after he was charged with second-degree harassment and resisting arrest in September.

    Yan and Marcus noted Mendy—who is a sophomore and has appeared in two games this season—"is expected to be arraigned Thursday."   

