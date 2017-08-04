4-Star OL Prospect Fredrick Scruggs Commits to Penn State over Ohio State, More

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Penn State added a potentially elite presence to their future offensive line Friday when center Fredrick Scruggs joined their 2018 recruiting class.

Scruggs announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday:

Scruggs, who is 6'3" and 270 pounds, is a 4-star prospect, per Scout, and the No. 215 overall player, No. 1 center and No. 1 center in the state of Pennsylvania in his class.

Being from Pennsylvania, he attracted plenty of attention from the Big Ten during the recruiting process, including some from the likes of Ohio State and Michigan State before picking Penn State. Hudl shared a look at some of his highlights that caught the eye of those programs:

Bill Greene of Scout noted Scruggs can also play defensive tackle, and that versatility will help him challenge for a spot on Penn State's depth chart as soon as his freshman season.

Offensively, Scruggs has the length to establish position in the running game. He can reach the defensive linemen before they get leverage, which helps him drive them back and prevent tackles for loss and too much quarterback pressure up the middle. That leads to holes for the running backs and clean pockets on passing plays.

Scruggs' physicality from the defensive tackle spot will help on either side of the ball as well.

That talent joins a Penn State program on the rise again under head coach James Franklin. It won the Big Ten in 2016 after six straight seasons with single-digit wins, and the offensive line has been a key part of the revival, as it consistently opened holes for the likes of Saquon Barkley and gave quarterback Trace McSorley time in the pocket.

If Scruggs lives up to his potential, he will be an important part of that offensive line as the Nittany Lions look to maintain their position atop of the conference alongside the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.