    Kent Bazemore Discusses Under Armour CEO's Donald Trump Comments

    February 9, 2017

    Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank referred to President Donald Trump's business savvy as "a real asset for the country" during an interview with CNBC on Tuesday (via Business Insider's Dennis Green), and athletes sponsored by the company have been speaking out ever since.

    Reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry was the most prominent, telling the Mercury News' Marcus Thompson on Wednesday, "I agree with that description if you remove the 'et.'"

    However, Atlanta Hawks swingman Kent Bazemore told Sporting News' Nubyjas Wilborn he agrees with Plank and doesn't harbor the same views as his former Golden State Warriors teammate.

    "That's kind of what my thoughts were when he won the presidency," Bazemore said. "Have a businessman in office, because that's the way the world's trending. Even in the NBA, there's more business and entrepreneurship in athletics these days.

    "And I'm living proof you take care of your brand, good things happen to you. ... We've been living some stuff that's been written for 200 to 300 years. The world has changed. The world has gotten a little smarter. It's good that we have somebody that's hip in that aspect to try to change it."

    Curry and Bazemore have been linked because of their shared past in the Bay Area, and a March 2016 expose from ESPN.com's Ethan Sherwood Strauss shed light on how the Hawks wing influenced Curry's decision to sign with Under Armour.

    After Bazemore successfully recruited Curry to join the Under Armour family, his salary with the apparel company was reportedly bumped into the six-figure range, per Strauss.

    In September 2015, Under Armour announced it had signed Curry to a contract extension through 2024 that included an equity stake.

