Jaromir Jagr Close to Becoming 2nd Player with 1,900 Career Points

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bleacher Report Milestones B/R Staff

Florida Panthers veteran winger Jaromir Jagr needs just three points to become the second player in NHL history with 1,900 in his career, per Hockey-Reference.com.

Wayne Gretzky still holds a sizeable advantage over Jagr in the scoring department, owning 2,857 points to Jagr's 1,897. Jagr has dressed nearly 200 more times than Gretzky, but The Great One also played his entire career in an era that produced high scoring numbers.

Jagr currently ranks third on the all-time goals list (758), 43 behind Red Wings great Gordie Howe (801) for second place. He sits fifth on the assists list (1,139), just 30 short of former Boston Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque (1,169) for fourth.

Jagr turns 45 on February 15, but there's no indication yet that he plans to call it quits following the season. The fact that he's playing on a one-year contract may signify his career is nearing its end, but he played last season on a one-year deal as well.

The 44-year-old winger has slowed his scoring pace a bit this campaign, owning just 29 points—nine goals and 20 assists—through 52 games. The return of linemates Aleksander Barkov (back) and Jonathan Huberdeau (Achilles) last Friday against the Anaheim Ducks should benefit him moving forward, however.

Now at full health, the Panthers can begin making a charge toward a postseason berth. The club currently sits fifth in the Atlantic Division, but it is just four points out of second place. With just under 30 games remaining, the Panthers have plenty of time to make their way into the playoffs for a second straight season.

In addition to Jagr, Florida rosters 37-year-old goaltender Roberto Luongo—who still sees significant action between the pipes—and 35-year-old captain defenseman Derek MacKenzie. While it may be difficult for the Panthers to hoist the Stanley Cup trophy, the club has a mixture of veterans and promising young skaters who should give them a shot at contending.