Kayvon Webster's Brother Antione Wanted for Murder in Florida

Antione Webster, the younger brother of Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly killed a 23-year-old Miami man in January, according to Mark Belcher of Denver 7.

Miami-Dade Police shared a wanted poster for the 18-year-old on Twitter:

According to NBC Miami, Webster is wanted for the January 18 murder of 23-year-old Jerald Griffin. Police reportedly found Griffin shot before he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Scout.com, Webster signed a national letter of intent in February 2016 to play cornerback for the UMass Minutemen.