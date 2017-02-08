Kayvon Webster's Brother Antione Wanted for Murder in Florida
Antione Webster, the younger brother of Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly killed a 23-year-old Miami man in January, according to Mark Belcher of Denver 7.
Miami-Dade Police shared a wanted poster for the 18-year-old on Twitter:
Miami-Dade Police @MiamiDadePD
#MDPD's homicide bureau is conducting an investigating into the death of Jerald Griffin. Contact @MDCrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 w/ info. https://t.co/HAA6a9jy1y2/8/2017, 3:56:58 PM
According to NBC Miami, Webster is wanted for the January 18 murder of 23-year-old Jerald Griffin. Police reportedly found Griffin shot before he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to Scout.com, Webster signed a national letter of intent in February 2016 to play cornerback for the UMass Minutemen.
