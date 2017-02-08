    NFLDownload App

    Kayvon Webster's Brother Antione Wanted for Murder in Florida

    Alec Nathan
February 9, 2017

    Antione Webster, the younger brother of Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge after he allegedly killed a 23-year-old Miami man in January, according to Mark Belcher of Denver 7.  

    Miami-Dade Police shared a wanted poster for the 18-year-old on Twitter: 

    According to NBC Miami, Webster is wanted for the January 18 murder of 23-year-old Jerald Griffin. Police reportedly found Griffin shot before he was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

    According to Scout.com, Webster signed a national letter of intent in February 2016 to play cornerback for the UMass Minutemen. 

