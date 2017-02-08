    Los Angeles RamsDownload App

    Matt LaFleur Named Rams OC: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

    LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 22: Offensive Coordinator Matt Lafleur of the Washington Redskins watches the teams warm up before the game against the Detroit Lions at FedExField on September 22, 2013 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2017

    The Los Angeles Rams announced on Wednesday that they have named Matt LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator:

    LaFleur spent the past two years working with the Atlanta Falcons as their quarterbacks coach. 

    The 37-year-old worked alongside Matt Ryan during his career season in 2016 on his way to winning league MVP honors. 

    Ryan put up a career-high 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, as the Falcons won the NFC title for the second time in franchise history. 

    Before coaching in Atlanta, LaFleur held the same position of quarterbacks coach with the Washington Redskins and worked alongside new Rams head coach Sean McVay, who was coaching tight ends at the time. 

    Now the youngest coach in NFL history, the 31-year-old McVay spent the last seven years with the Redskins, working up the ranks to offensive coordinator. 

    LaFleur's hiring helped complete McVay's staff in Los Angeles, which also included the acquisition of Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator on Jan. 19, via the Rams' official website

    He will inherit a Rams offense that ranked dead-last in the league in total yards (262.7 per game) and points scored (14 per game). 

    Running back Todd Gurley underperformed in his sophomore campaign, averaging just 3.2 yards per rush. He needs to prove he can be a franchise rusher in 2017. 

    The quarterback position is an even more pressing issue, as 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff looked unprepared in his rookie season, going 0-7 while completing 54.6 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. 

    Granted, the starting job was originally awarded to Case Keenum, who was forced to the sidelines due to a concussion. 

    Preparing for a second season in Los Angeles, the Rams now have company in the form of the Chargers, who completed their move from San Diego in January.

    LaFleur will need to figure things out and make the Rams offense an entertaining one to watch, or the team could have trouble holding interest in its new home.

