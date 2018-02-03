4-Star OT Dylan Wonnum Commits to South Carolina over Auburn, LSU, Others

Credit: Keith Niebuhr, 247Sports

South Carolina added a physical presence to its future offensive line on Saturday when prospect Dylan Wonnum joined its 2018 class:

Wonnum, who is 6'5" and 279 pounds, is a 4-star recruit, per 247Sports, and the No. 178 overall player, No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 22 player from the state of Georgia in his class. He drew attention from some of the best programs in the country, and powerhouses such as Auburn, Ohio State, LSU, Florida and Tennessee, among others, were included on 247Sports' list of interested programs at one point.

Matt DeBary of Scout's Dawg Post noted Wonnum made an early impression at the Atlanta Opening. DeBary pointed to Wonnum's run-blocking ability and his tendency to use his length to get on defenders quickly and open up holes.

Wonnum's size also stands out because it allows him to keep defensive linemen at bay and prevent them from tearing into the backfield to stuff running holes and create tackles for loss.

Wonnum is also athletic enough to move laterally when protecting his quarterback from blitzers attacking on the edge.

The fact he isn't particularly weak in pass or run protection is critical for Wonnum as he looks to compete for playing time as soon as his freshman season. His coaching staff won't have to worry about protecting him with limited play calls, and he has the ceiling to become a multiyear starter at the college level.

If he reaches that ceiling, he will give South Carolina a building block in its 2018 class as it looks to make up ground on the top teams in the SEC.

The only way head coach Will Muschamp will overtake the likes of Georgia, Alabama and Auburn in the SEC is by consistently winning on the recruiting trail, and Wonnum represents an important victory up front as the Gamecocks attempt to solidify their blocking.