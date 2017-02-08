Team USA's 2017 World Baseball Classic Roster Announced: Details and Reaction

Brace Hemmelgarn/Getty Images

The United States has announced its roster for the 2017 World Baseball Classic, featuring some of the top players in Major League Baseball.

The WBC account tweeted the full 34-man roster:

Japan took home first place in the first two events in 2006 and 2009, and the Dominican Republic took home the latest title in 2013. The United States has never finished higher than fourth place.

Jim Leyland, who spent 22 seasons as a MLB manager before stepping away from the Detroit Tigers in 2013, will lead the team while hoping to bring a new level of success.

"It's a nice opportunity for me," Leyland said Wednesday, per Doug Miller of MLB.com. "But this is not a party. We want to win. I can't imagine what that would feel like. I'd love to find out."

Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted that the United States' loaded outfield could keep Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen off the field:

While Giancarlo Stanton missed most of the second half of the 2016 season due to a groin injury, he is ready to go for this event:

Adding sluggers like Nolan Arenado, Buster Posey, Daniel Murphy and Paul Goldschmidt also gives the team plenty of balance throughout the lineup.

There are more question marks at pitcher with most big-name Americans sitting out, but Michael Fulmer, J.A. Happ and Tanner Roark are all coming off excellent 2016 seasons. They will hope to help the United States come through with some solid performances.

Team USA begins its run at the WBC on March 10 with a game against Colombia, with Canada and the Dominican Republic also in the pool. The championship round is from March 20-22 in Los Angeles.