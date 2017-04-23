4-Star QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Announces Commitment to UCLA over Michigan

Credit: Scout

UCLA landed one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in 2018 after securing the commitment of Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday.

The 4-star QB announced his decision to join the Bruins on Twitter:

Thompson-Robinson ranks seventh at his position and 54th overall in the 2018 recruiting class, per Scout. He's also the fourth-best quarterback in the West Region.

He had already narrowed down his list of schools to UCLA and Michigan.

His numbers over the last two years leave a little bit to be desired. Between 2015 and 2016, Thompson-Robinson threw for 448 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 362 yards and nine touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

Those numbers aren't a fair reflection of his talent, though. Thompson-Robinson had the misfortune of playing on the same team as Tate Martell, was the second-best quarterback in the country in 2017, per Scout.

The presence of Martell at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas was a clear impediment to Thompson-Robinson in terms of playing time at quarterback. The fact that he's so highly regarded despite that lack of playing time is a testament to Thompson-Robinson's potential.

"I try not to pay attention to the hype, because I really haven't done anything yet," he said in December about replacing Martell, per USA Today's W.G. Ramirez. "There will definitely be a lot of pressure next summer. Everyone is talking about 'this second-string quarterback.' But I'm excited about it."

Technique can be a common issue with dual-threat quarterbacks. Their mobility covers up their deficiencies as a passer.

That isn't a problem with Thompson-Robinson, who is a very polished passer at this stage of his career.

247Sports' Barton Simmons shared a clip of Thompson-Robinson throwing on the run:

Scout's Brandon Huffman showed him throwing from a static position:

With the increased emphasis on and usage of the spread offense in college football, Thompson-Robinson is the perfect quarterback for a Power Five program.

Because of his relative inexperience in high school, UCLA would be better off being patient with Thompson-Robinson's development. To go from one year of starting under center to playing a key role on an FBS team would be a significant adjustment for any quarterback, even one of Thompson-Robinson's ability.

In another two or three years, he should be poised to break out.