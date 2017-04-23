4-Star QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Announces Commitment to UCLA over Michigan

4-Star QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson Announces Commitment to UCLA over MichiganApril 23, 2017
UCLA landed one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in 2018 after securing the commitment of Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday.
The 4-star QB announced his decision to join the Bruins on Twitter:
DTR @DoriansTweets
University of California, Los Angeles. I'm your Quarterback. S 1 R O M 8 R I U N. 110% 🐻🏴 https://t.co/8ryfX7oesz4/24/2017, 1:59:19 AM
Thompson-Robinson ranks seventh at his position and 54th overall in the 2018 recruiting class, per Scout. He's also the fourth-best quarterback in the West Region.
He had already narrowed down his list of schools to UCLA and Michigan.
His numbers over the last two years leave a little bit to be desired. Between 2015 and 2016, Thompson-Robinson threw for 448 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while rushing for 362 yards and nine touchdowns, per MaxPreps.
Those numbers aren't a fair reflection of his talent, though. Thompson-Robinson had the misfortune of playing on the same team as Tate Martell, was the second-best quarterback in the country in 2017, per Scout.
The presence of Martell at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas was a clear impediment to Thompson-Robinson in terms of playing time at quarterback. The fact that he's so highly regarded despite that lack of playing time is a testament to Thompson-Robinson's potential.
"I try not to pay attention to the hype, because I really haven't done anything yet," he said in December about replacing Martell, per USA Today's W.G. Ramirez. "There will definitely be a lot of pressure next summer. Everyone is talking about 'this second-string quarterback.' But I'm excited about it."
Technique can be a common issue with dual-threat quarterbacks. Their mobility covers up their deficiencies as a passer.
That isn't a problem with Thompson-Robinson, who is a very polished passer at this stage of his career.
247Sports' Barton Simmons shared a clip of Thompson-Robinson throwing on the run:
Barton Simmons @bartonsimmons
Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Tate Martell's backup and no doubt one of the best QBs in the nation in 2018 https://t.co/6HXJoTIf2f2/28/2016, 6:52:28 PM
Scout's Brandon Huffman showed him throwing from a static position:
Brandon Huffman @BrandonHuffman
Bishop Gorman 2018 4-star QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson at LD Elite Training Red, White and Boom camp. @DoriansTweets https://t.co/giQCQJuwEL7/2/2016, 5:16:46 PM
With the increased emphasis on and usage of the spread offense in college football, Thompson-Robinson is the perfect quarterback for a Power Five program.
Because of his relative inexperience in high school, UCLA would be better off being patient with Thompson-Robinson's development. To go from one year of starting under center to playing a key role on an FBS team would be a significant adjustment for any quarterback, even one of Thompson-Robinson's ability.
In another two or three years, he should be poised to break out.