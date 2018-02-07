4-Star LB Solomon Tuliaupupu Commits to USC over Notre Dame, UCLA

Photo Credit: 247Sports

USC added one of the best defensive players in the 2018 recruiting class to their future roster Wednesday when Solomon Tuliaupupu joined their ranks.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN confirmed the National Signing Day addition.

Tuliaupupu, who is 6'2" and 220 pounds, is a 4-star recruit, per 247Sports, and the No. 86 overall player, No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 10 player from the state of California in his recruiting class.

He drew attention from some of the top programs in the country before committing. Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and USC, among others, were all included on 247Sports' list of interested schools at one point.

Greg Biggins of Scout provided a scouting report for Tuliaupupu's game and said he is versatile enough to play on the inside or outside at the collegiate level because of his size and athleticism. That will help him stay on the field on early downs against the run and as a pass-rusher on third downs who can blow past offensive linemen on the edge.

Tuliaupupu's speed also allows him to drop back into coverage if needed and stick with backs and tight ends.

Biggins praised more than just Tuliaupupu's on-field ability: "He's also a high character kid off the field and someone you can envision being a captain at some point in college."

Linebackers are often seen as the quarterbacks of the defense, and the combination of leadership and incredible talent makes Tuliaupupu one of the most intriguing prospects in the class of 2018. If he lives up to his potential and demonstrates that captain-like character, he will be one of the featured pieces on USC's roster for the next few years.

The Trojans are looking to build on their Pac-12 title in 2017 and return to the upper echelon of the sport and consistently compete for College Football Playoff bids, and landing defensive playmakers like this is an ideal way to keep the momentum moving.