    Kansas City RoyalsDownload App

    Jason Hammel Discusses Yordano Ventura's Death After Signing with Royals

    CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Jason Hammel #39 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Wrigley Field on September 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)
    Jon Durr/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    The Kansas City Royals formally introduced pitcher Jason Hammel at a news conference on Wednesday, and the 34-year-old acknowledged he wouldn't have been in this situation had Yordano Ventura not died in a car accident last month. 

    "I feel like I need to express my condolences to Royals Nation and the Ventura family," Hammel said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "I truly feel if that unfortunate passing doesn't happen, you're not talking to me."

    General manager Dayton Moore echoed that sentiment. 

    "Obviously we weren't in the starting pitcher market, although we'd been an admirer of Jason for a while and knew he was an option out there," he said, per the AP. "We were very surprised, truthfully, that he remained on the market as well. Once we got over the shock of Yordano, you have to move forward."

    Ventura, 25, died on Jan. 22 following a car accident in his native Dominican Republic, according to the New York Times' Tyler Kepner

    The 2017 season will represent Hammel's 12th in the majors after he signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Royals, according to the AP

    Last year, Hammel won a career-high 15 games and posted a 3.83 ERA, 1.206 WHIP, 144 strikeouts and 53 walks with the Chicago Cubs.

    "We have a baseball season to play, a team we're responsible for, players we're committed to and a fanbase we're responsible for as well," Moore said, per the AP. "So our scouts to a man, our entire front office, said, 'There's one guy out there that really makes us better.'"

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 