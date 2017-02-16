Every Power 5 College Football Team's Most Important Returning Player for 2017

2 of 28

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Boston College: Harold Landry, DE

Harold Landry realistically doesn't have anything left to prove at the college level, yet he decided to return for his senior season. That's excellent news for a Boston College defense that loses Kevin Kavalec and Matt Milano. Landry has collected 36.5 tackles for loss with 21 sacks and 10 forced fumbles over the last two years.

Duke: T.J. Rahming, WR

If everything goes according to Thomas Sirk's rehab plan, Duke will have a quarterback dilemma. What's clear, though, is to whom Sirk or Daniel Jones will be throwing most often. T.J. Rahming grabbed 70 passes for 742 yards last season—both of which are more than double the No. 2 returner in the categories—as well as 43 receptions in the previous year.

Georgia Tech: Dedrick Mills, RB

Despite not playing in four games as a freshman, Dedrick Mills posted team-high totals of 771 yards and 12 touchdowns. Since he's the B-back in Georgia Tech's triple-option offense, Mills has the biggest projected role. Clinton Lynch leads the flashy A-backs, but Mills will be relied upon to grind out tough yards in the middle.

North Carolina: Bentley Spain, LT

Per Bill Connelly of SB Nation, only Western Michigan returns less of its offensive production than North Carolina. "That's a problem" is a drastic understatement. Bentley Spain, a two-year starter and three-year contributor, will be the cornerstone of a unit that must allow UNC to completely rebuild at the skill positions.

North Carolina State: Jaylen Samuels, TE

His position says tight end, but that's merely a small piece of what Jaylen Samuels does. As a junior, he caught 55 passes for 565 yards and seven scores, adding six rushing touchdowns with a 5.7-yard average on 33 attempts. NC State was 6-2 when Samuels scored and just 1-4 when he failed to reach the end zone.

Pitt: Jordan Whitehead, S

Jordan Whitehead cannot atone for Pitt's overall issues on defense, but he needs to elevate a secondary that ranked second-worst nationally in 2016. The Panthers must have a playmaker to complement Quadree Henderson's impact on offense and special teams. Whitehead has the potential to be more than a reliable tackler.

Syracuse: Ervin Phillips, WR

Quick-hitting targets are essential in Dino Babers' system. Ervin Phillips almost exclusively did his damage near the line of scrimmage while gathering 90 receptions for 822 yards and six touchdowns total. Syracuse rightfully should be concerned about replacing Amba Etta-Tawo's production on the outside, so Phillips can't let those worries happen inside, too.

Virginia: Kurt Benkert, QB

The 2017 outlook is bleak for Virginia, which at least returns one standout player on each level of the defense in Andrew Brown, Micah Kiser and Quin Blanding. But the defense isn't going to solve the problems of the nation's 14th-worst scoring offense. That burden lands on Kurt Benkert, who tossed 11 interceptions last year.

Wake Forest: Duke Ejiofor, DE

Marquel Lee's presence in the middle will be missed, but Wake Forest still has a major disruptor off the edge in Duke Ejiofor. He tallied 17 tackles for loss with 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last season. Since the offense is likely to sputter though the year, Ejiofor and the defense will need to carry the Demon Deacons.