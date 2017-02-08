Masahiro Tanaka Comments on Opt-Out Clause, Arm Health, World Baseball Classic

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Health has been a major problem for Masahiro Tanaka in his brief New York Yankees career, but the pitcher is apparently in good shape near the start of the 2017 season.

"Felt better than I thought I would be," Tanaka said through a translator, per the Associated Press (via ESPN). "I went out there and I think I was able to throw with some force. Felt good about where I'm at now. I feel that I'm a little bit ahead of schedule compared to last year."

Tanaka threw off the mound Wednesday as part of pre-spring training workouts.

The 28-year-old made 31 starts last season and totaled 199.2 innings, which were both career highs. He was limited to just 24 starts in 2015 and just 20 in 2014 due to a variety of arm issues. He was limited with forearm issues in 2016 as well, although he still managed to come through with a 14-4 record and 3.07 ERA.

He finished seventh in the American League Cy Young voting.

These problems contributed to Tanaka choosing not to compete for Japan in the World Baseball Classic.

"I had to take into consideration a lot of things," he said. "It was more of I was able to go through a whole season finally last year, and I understand what the team is looking for from me."

The right-hander first burst onto the international scene at the 2009 WBC, helping Japan bring home a gold medal.

His focus is now on the Yankees, which includes any contract discussion. Tanaka is able to opt out of his initial seven-year contract after the 2017 season and become a free agent, although he apparently hasn't thought about this scenario.

"It's something that I put aside going into the season," he explained. "Can't be really thinking about that while you go through the season, really focus on this season and when the time comes after the season, then I'll probably have a chance to think about that more."

New York general manager Brian Cashman also admitted in January there hasn't been any talk of a contract extension with the talented pitcher, per Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News.

Fellow starters CC Sabathia and Michael Pineda are also set to be free agents after the season.