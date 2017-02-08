Harden 3rd Player with 30 Single-Season Games Posting 25+ Points and 10+ Assists

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden scored 25 points and added 13 assists in the team's 128-104 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

It was the 30th time this season Harden has totaled at least 25 points and 10 assists, placing him alongside Oscar Robertson and Nate "Tiny" Archibald as the only three players to accomplish that feat. Robertson did it in seven different campaigns, while Archibald set the NBA record of 53 times recording that stat line in 1972-73.

Through 55 games this season, Harden is averaging 28.9 points, 11.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game. The eight-year pro's rebound and assist totals are the highest per-game marks of his career, while his scoring nearly matches the career-high 29.0 points per game he posted last season.

Houston (38-17) has stumbled a bit of late—losing four of its last eight games—but the club owns the third-best record in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. Harden remains the team's undisputed leader on the court, and his campaign has earned him a fifth straight All-Star appearance. He will start alongside Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry in the backcourt.

A season after making the conference finals, the Rockets finished last year just 41-41 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the Warriors.

With Clint Capela now healthy, the team has a full complement of players and a leader to make it a contender in the playoffs. However, Harden may need to take things to another level in the postseason for the Rockets to compete against the likes of the Warriors and Spurs.