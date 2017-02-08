LeBron James Speaks Out Against Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

G Fiume/Getty Images

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

President Donald Trump's controversial executive order that prevents nationals from seven countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days has drawn its share of criticism from athletes, with Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James being the latest to speak out.

In an interview with Marisa Guthrie of The Hollywood Reporter, James expressed his strong disagreement with the immigration ban.

"I am not in favor of this policy or any policy that divides and excludes people," he said. "I stand with the many, many Americans who believe this does not represent what the United States is all about. And we should continue to speak out about it."

James lent his support to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton before the election. After Trump won the election with 306 votes in the electoral college, the four-time NBA MVP used Instagram to offer a message to his followers (warning: NSFW lyrics):

James is also taking a more proactive stance on social issues than in the past. Along with Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul, James delivered a speech at last year's ESPY's show to call for more athletes to use their platform and give back to the communities around them.

"Tonight we're honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT," James said, via ESPN.com. "But to do his legacy any justice, let's use this moment as a call to action to all professional athletes to educate ourselves, explore these issues, speak up, use our influence and renounce all violence and, most importantly, go back to our communities, invest our time, our resources, help rebuild them, help strengthen them, help change them. We all have to do better."

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry is another NBA player who spoke out against Trump's executive order, per the Toronto Star:

Guthrie noted during James' acceptance speech when he received the NAACP's Jackie Robinson Sports Award on February 1 he spoke about the sacrifices made by athletes like Ali and Jim Brown.

"I've got a long way to go to have the kind of impact these great leaders have been able to have," James told Guthrie. "I hope to continue building on the legacy they started."

Trump's immigration ban, which was signed on January 27, received an emergency stay that halted deportations the following day by a federal court in the eastern district of New York.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco had a hearing on Tuesday to review the travel ban, with arguments being presented from both sides in the case.

Athletes have a prominent voice, with James being one of the biggest sports stars in the world. He is using that platform to make his objections known.