Ranking Every Big Ten Coach by Their Recruiting Skills

College football coaches are constantly thinking about recruiting, so much that a GQ profile once said Alabama's Nick Saban grumbled that a national championship cost him a week on the trail.

In the Big Ten, 12 schools are chasing a pair of powerhouses. The lifeblood of the sport is a complete effort of a given coaching staff, but it's a reflection of the head coach.

Let's remember one critical point before getting carried away: While recruiting is essential, it's also one part of a large process. Programs like Wisconsin and Michigan State are lauded for their ability to develop 3-star talent, and game-day execution is another topic. A low standing on this list doesn't make someone a bad coach.

Talent evaluation, sample size, personality, experience and yearly performance factored into the rankings. Long- and short-term class standings were also considered.