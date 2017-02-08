Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Bernardo Silva and Timothy Tillman

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to bid for AS Monaco star Bernardo Silva in the summer, having scouted the Portuguese playmaker in recent Ligue 1 action.

Barca had technical director Robert Fernandez watch Monaco's 3-0 win over Nice on Saturday, according to The Sun's Dave Fraser. Silva was the clear focus for Fernandez, per Fraser: "The orders from the Catalan giants were to keep a close eye on the ten-cap Portugal international as they prepare a summer bid."

Fraser also revealed how La Liga giants Barcelona now believe Silva could become a key player at a higher level: "Barcelona initially cast their eye over Silva as they feared Arda Turan may be lured away by a big-money offer to join the Chinese Super League. But after seeing the youngster thrive on the big stage, they are now keen to bring him in, reportedly impressed by his skill and versatility."

It's true that Silva is building a reputation as one of the most astute and capable midfield generals in Europe. Still just 22-years-old, there's an air of authority about a player who can dictate games thanks to his vision, flair and intelligence.

In other words, Silva is a schemer who thrives between the lines. He's also one with all of the attributes necessary to succeed Andres Iniesta as the chief conductor at the Camp Nou. Iniesta is now 32-years-old, but Barca remain heavily reliant on the veteran for creativity and technical artistry in the middle.

It hasn't helped when manager Luis Enrique's signings haven't lived up to the billing. In particular, Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes have convinced few that they could eventually assume Iniesta's key role on the team.

Suarez came in for some heavy criticism after Barca drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid to reach the final of this season's Copa del Rey. The 23-year-old was rated at four out of 10 by Sport-English, who said: "Game to forget. The Galician had to add a bit of style to the play but he could not do it. Taken off after 61 minutes when Sergi Roberto was dismissed."

Suarez has struggled to make the grade this season. LLUIS GENE/Getty Images

Silva is already proving his worth as a creative force, having scored five times and providing as many assists in the French top flight this season, per WhoScored.com. He already looks like a natural No. 10 and a player ideal for Barca's possession-based game.

Bayern Munich Prospect Wants Barcelona Move

Barca reportedly have the inside track to sign coveted teenager Timothy Tillman. The 18-year-old Bayern Munich prodigy prefers a move to Barcelona ahead of interest from Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, according to Spanish publication Marca (h/t TalkSport).

City ought to have the edge in any race for the Bayern Munich Under-19 star. After all, City manager Pep Guardiola was in charge in Munich the last three seasons, so he will know Tillman well.

However, the player's own wish to move to the Camp Nou tips the scales Barca's way. The same is true of Tillman's desire to make a step up to playing regular, senior football.

Barcelona have even previously made an enquiry about the attacking midfielder. In fact, Tillman's agent, Christopher Rossner, told German source Sport Bild (h/t ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden) how Bayern have already rebuffed an approach from the five-time Champions League winners.

They may have been knocked back once, but the Blaugrana will return with a second offer, according to the Marca reports (h/t TalkSport): "The Catalan club are said to consider Tillman a star of the future and are expected to further firm up their interest with another bid for the 18-year-old."



Tillman would be encouraged by Barcelona's history of fast-tracking precocious talents into the starting 11. However, it's also true he could get the same opportunities at Bayern, where manager Carlo Ancelotti isn't afraid to give youngsters a chance.

Tillman has been starring at the youth level for both Bayern and Germany. Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Bayern also have their own proud history of playing youthful gems early if they are good enough. Thomas Muller, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Toni Kroos all benefited from this approach.

Considering how Barca appear to be looking for more immediate solutions in the attacking areas of midfield, Tillman may be wiser to stay patient and remain in Munich a little while longer.