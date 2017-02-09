Cleveland Cavaliers' Biggest Needs Heading into 2016-17 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 6

Sitting (somewhat) comfortably atop the Eastern Conference with a 36-15 record, the Cleveland Cavaliers have but a few needs in order to repeat as champions.

Starting shooting guard JR Smith remains out until April following thumb surgery, while fellow wing Iman Shumpert is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

This leaves an already thin Cavaliers backcourt calling for reinforcements—preferably those who can defend.

Despite the offense's proficiency at putting up points (111.0 per game, third in the NBA), Cleveland's defense remains in the middle of the pack. Allowing 105.7 points per contest (18th overall), some help on the wing and in the middle could be used to trim back this total.

Unable to trade a first-round draft pick until 2021 and with few assets left to play with, the Cavs will have to get creative to patch up these five areas.