Dodgers Reportedly Interested in Selling Share of Team: Latest Details, Comments

The Los Angeles Dodgers are potentially looking to sell a minority stake in the organization, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

The team hired investment banker Sal Galatioto, who helped the Chicago Cubs sell $300 million worth of shares last year, to help solicit bids.

Mark Walter and investors in Guggenheim Baseball Management will remain the controlling owners.

The partners purchased the Dodgers for $2 billion in 2012, although part owner Todd Boehly believed the team was worth $3 billion that year, per Shaikin.

According to Forbes, the organization was valued at $2.5 billion in 2016. This ranked No. 2 among MLB teams behind only the New York Yankees at $3.4 billion.

While it is unclear the purpose of the new investors, Galatioto believes it could be a chance to bring in some international influence.

"This is a global brand," he said. "People might be able to help internationally develop the brand."

There is no timetable for any potential sale.