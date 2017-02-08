    Los Angeles DodgersDownload App

    Dodgers Reportedly Interested in Selling Share of Team: Latest Details, Comments

    New owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, from left, Robert Patton, Stan Kasten, Mark Walter, Earvin
    Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press
    Rob Goldberg
February 8, 2017

    The Los Angeles Dodgers are potentially looking to sell a minority stake in the organization, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

    The team hired investment banker Sal Galatioto, who helped the Chicago Cubs sell $300 million worth of shares last year, to help solicit bids.

    Mark Walter and investors in Guggenheim Baseball Management will remain the controlling owners.

    The partners purchased the Dodgers for $2 billion in 2012, although part owner Todd Boehly believed the team was worth $3 billion that year, per Shaikin.

    According to Forbes, the organization was valued at $2.5 billion in 2016. This ranked No. 2 among MLB teams behind only the New York Yankees at $3.4 billion.

    While it is unclear the purpose of the new investors, Galatioto believes it could be a chance to bring in some international influence.

    "This is a global brand," he said. "People might be able to help internationally develop the brand."

    There is no timetable for any potential sale.

