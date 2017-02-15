Biggest Challenges Facing New York Giants in 2017 Offseason

3 of 7

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

While everyone was entertained by the one-handed catches made by receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., the fancy pre-game cleats he wore, and the elaborate choreographed handshakes with his fellow receivers that seemed to be his idea, the receiver's numbers in 2016 slipped.

Per PFF, Beckham posted his lowest career totals in pass targets caught (61 percent), average yards per reception (13.3), average yards after the catch (5.2) and touchdowns (10).

At the same time, Beckham's dropped passes shot up to a career-high 11, up from four in 2015 and two in 2014.

To be fair, the offensive play calling left something to be desired given its predictability. It also didn't help that the Giants lacked a tight end who could roam up the seam and take away some of the pressure from Beckham (though an argument could be made that this has been the case for each of his three seasons).

And let's not forget about the thumb injury Beckham had midway through the season, something he tried to work through and which may or may not have been a factor in the dropped balls.

Regardless, Beckham needs to be better. He knows it and the Giants know it.

Performance aside, there were the off-field issues which saw the fiery receiver's judgement clouded by his strong desire to dominate.

These factors led to general manager Jerry Reese's candidness when asked what he sees in Beckham after having a three-year sample on which to form a solid conclusion.

"I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things that he does," Reese said the day after the Giants were eliminated from the postseason.

"Everybody knows that he is a gifted player, but there are some things that he has done that he needs to look at himself in the mirror and be honest with himself about, and I think he will do that."

He didn't stop there.

"We all have had to grow up at different times in our lives, and I think it is time for him to do that," Reese said. "He has been here for three years now and is a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field.

"The things he does off the football field, he has to be responsible. I know he is a smart guy, and I believe he understands that he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise, and I think he will accept that responsibility."

Even with the "drop" in his numbers, Beckham is still better than most receivers out there. He also has the talent to be an all-world receiver.

If he's not fully cashing in on his talent, if he's not making that the central part of his brand, then it's time for a serious gut check.

If Beckham can lay low in the offseason, get in some serious training and come back more focused on his craft and less worried about the extracurricular activities, then good luck to opposing defenses trying to stop him.