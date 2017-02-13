New York Giants Guide to the 2017 Free-Agent Market

3 of 7

Pierre Garcon Nick Wass/Associated Press

The strength of the Giants' offense is supposed to be their passing game—except that wasn’t the case in 2016, not by a long shot.

Yes, part of the problem was the pass protection while another part was some of the maddening decisions made by quarterback Eli Manning.

The receivers were just as much to blame as well. Per Pro Football Focus, Odell Beckham Jr., Dwayne Harris, Sterling Shepard, Tavarres King, Roger Lewis, Jr and Victor Cruz accounted for 21 dropped balls, the most drops in a season since McAdoo installed the new offense in 2014.

That group’s 996 yards-after-the-catch also represents a drop from the 1,041 the year prior.

The projected odd man out of that group is Cruz, even though as of this writing, the Giants have not made any decision regarding his $9.4 million cap figure.

While many might hope for Cruz and the Giants to work out a pay cut that would enable him to stay, he has two things working against him: His struggle to adjust to playing as an outside receiver after making his name as a slot receiver, and his lack of contribution on special teams.

Even if Cruz agreed to a reduced salary and a reduced role, if he’s not going to play special teams, then he becomes a luxury the team cannot afford to keep.

If the Giants are to get the passing game back into the top 10, they’ll need better play from the line, the quarterback and the receivers. It would also help if they can get a tall, physical fit on the outside, who, like Beckham, can get open with regularity.

Giants fans who are dreaming of Alshon Jeffrey of the Bears can probably forget it given the projected cap space Jeffrey could eat up.

Also, while it’s generally preferred to get a player under 30, in this case, an exception might be worth making if that exception is Pierre Garcon of Washington.

Per Brian McNally of CBS DC, Washington is torn between prioritizing Garcon and DeSean Jackson, with both receivers prepared to test the free agent market if Washington continues to balk.

Garcon, 6-0, 200 pounds, is a solid possession receiver who in 2016 caught 79 of 100 targets for 1,041 yards and 3 touchdowns.

While not the tall target the Giants would probably like to one day have in a receiver, Garcon is a physical receiver who is a more than acceptable blocker and who showed no signs of slowing down.

A two- or three-year deal for Garcon might be just enough to allow the Giants to groom a third-day pick to be the long-term solution as that third receiver.

As an added bonus, landing Garcon, whose market value Spotrac projects to be 2-years, $17.538 million ($8.7 million per season) would strike a blow to a division rival’s offense.