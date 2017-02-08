    NBADownload App

    Paul George Trade Rumors: Latest News, Speculation Surrounding Pacers Star

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 06: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers handles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 6, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Pacers defeated the Thunder 93-90. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using the photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    As the Indiana Pacers ride their seven-game winning streak and creep up the Eastern Conference playoff standings, it seems that trading Paul George right now wouldn't be on their radar. 

    Continue for updates. 

    Celtics Watching George

    Wednesday, Feb. 8

    Per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Boston Celtics are keeping an eye on the Pacers All-Star as they try to upgrade their roster for a playoff push.  

    "Boston’s shown minimal interest in (Carmelo) Anthony, preferring to continue its pursuit of persuading Chicago (Jimmy Butler) and Indiana (George) to engage in trade talks that involve two younger, more well-rounded stars," he wrote. 

    The Pacers enter play on Wednesday with a 29-22 record, sixth in the Eastern Conference, thanks to their current hot streak. They seem unlikely to catch the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Central Division, but are only two games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 3 seed. 

    George remains the Pacers' most prolific scorer with 22.5 points per game and his 45.2 shooting percentage is the second-best mark of his seven-year NBA career. 

    1. The Underhand Free Throw Could Be Making a Comeback in the NBA

    2. Kerr Ejected

    3. Devin Booker Scores the Winning Shot Against the Sacramento Kings

    4. Yogi Ferrell Hits Game-Winning 3 Versus Trailblazers

    5. The Potential Top-2 NBA Draft Picks Are About to Finally Settle It on the Court

    6. Dunk Contest Legend Nate Robinson Wants One Last Chance to Ball in the NBA

    7. Could a Player with Zero Career NBA Dunks Win the All-Star Dunk Contest?

    8. Carmelo and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Month

    9. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Biggest NBA All-Star Snubs

    10. CJ McCollum Making Moves

    11. DeAndre Liggins Takes Too Many Steps, LeBron James Mocks Him

    12. Steph Curry Hits a Half-Court Shot Before Halftime

    13. Joel Embiid Blocks James Harden and Finishes the Other Way

    14. Kemba Walker Sick Crossover on Derrick Rose

    15. The NBA's Biggest Social Media Stars Take the Court at Halftime

    16. Howard Beck's Rant on the All-Star Voting Process

    17. This Night in the NBA

    18. Alternative NBA Facts with Howard Beck

    19. Howard Beck Predicts His Eastern Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    20. Howard Beck Predicts His Western Conference All-Star Reserves Team

    21. 'We Came Up in the Struggle’: NBA’s Zach Randolph Gives $20K to Keep Lights On

    22. Celebrate This Year's Oscar Nominees with the NBA's Best Actors

    23. Philadelphia 76ers Are on a Roll with #RaiseTheCat Victory Celebration

    24. Joakim Noah Makes an Embarrassing Free-Throw Attempt Versus Pacers

    25. Dion Waiters Drills the Three to Win the Game Against the Warriors

    26. Giannis Antetokounmpo Drains the Three

    27. Westbrook Scores Game-Winner and Earns Another Triple-Double to Defeat Jazz

    28. LeBron James Nails a Clutch 3-Pointer to Tie the Game vs. Spurs

    29. Eleven Years Ago Today, Kobe Bryant Dropped 81 Points on the Raptors

    30. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Top 5 Question Marks at the Halfway Point

    31. Howard Beck and Ric Bucher's 1st-Half Disappointments

    32. KD Has His Best Game of the Season vs. Thunder

    33. Was the NBA Right or Wrong to Reduce Fan Influence on All-Star Starters?

    34. Who Should Star in the Remake of 'White Men Can’t Jump'?

    35. The Greek Freak vs. the Beard: Harden and Giannis Face Off in Houston

    36. Allen Iverson Will Reportedly Coach Former NBA Stars in 3-on-3 Tournament

    37. Mr. December: See John Wall Once Again End the Year as NBA's Player of the Month

    38. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the Top 5 Trade Targets in the NBA

    39. Jordan Clarkson Fouls Goran Dragic & James Johnson Isn't Having It

    40. Top 3 Landing Spots If the Chicago Bulls Move All-Star Jimmy Butler

    41. Giannis vs. Porzingis: Battle of the International Unicorns

    42. James Harden vs. Russell Westbrook: Who's the Real MVP?

    43. Ric Bucher's NBA Power Rankings: New Year Sees a New Team at #1

    44. Bucher Buzz: the Reason the Hawks Are Likely to Trade Paul Millsap and Others

    45. Bucher Buzz: League Sources Say Bulls Have Begun Shopping Jimmy Butler

    46. Who Will Grab the 8th Seed in the Western Conference?

    47. Howard Beck Predicts the NBA All-Star Teams in Each Conference

    48. Is Rondo's Relationship with the Bulls Beyond Repair?

    49. What's Wrong with the New York Knicks?

    50. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: Who Has the Most to Prove in 2017?

    51. James Harden Connects with Montrezl Harrell with the Between-the-Legs Dime

    52. Jrue Holiday Dunks on Kristaps Porzingis

    53. Isaiah Thomas Scores Career High 52 Points Versus the Miami Heat

    54. Tommy Heinsohn Goes Nuts After Isaiah Thomas Scores His 50th Point

    55. Giannis Antetokounmpo Blocks the Two-Time Slam Dunk Champ

    56. Doc and Austin Rivers Receive 1st-Half Ejections Against the Houston Rockets

    57. Lopez Does a Double Clothesline

    58. Clutch Under Pressure: MVP Steph Curry Steps Up with the Game on the Line

    59. Greg Anthony's Starting 5: the NBA's Best Ball-Handlers

    60. Kevin Durant Is an Assassin: the Former MVP Leads the NBA's Best Superteam

    The emergence of Myles Turner, who is tied with Jeff Teague for the team lead in Basketball Reference win shares (5.3), could give Indiana's front office some push to entertain dealing George for a blockbuster package. 

    Based on where the Pacers are in the standings and how the team seems to be building some momentum, it seems like a long shot. Their upcoming schedule will show just how good they are with a combined seven games against the Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets before the trade deadline on March 1.

    George is signed for two more seasons after this year, so there's no pressure on the Pacers to make a deal now. If the right offer were to come along, especially from a Celtics team in need of another scorer to put alongside Isaiah Thomas, it would be something for the Pacers to at least entertain.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 