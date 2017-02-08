Alaves vs. Celta Vigo: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 2 Score, Reaction

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Alaves booked their spot in the 2016-17 Copa del Rey final on Wednesday, as the Basques beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in the second leg of their tie thanks to a goal from Edgar Mendez.

The first match remained scoreless, leaving the aggregate score at 1-0.

Wednesday's match was played at a great pace, and both teams had their chances. But Alaves took control of the ball toward the end of the fixture. Edgar struck with less than 10 minutes on the clock, and Celta were unable to respond. Barcelona await the Basques in the Copa final, which will take place on May 27.

Celta Vigo again kept Giuseppe Rossi and John Guidetti on the bench, with Iago Aspas playing as the main striker.

As The Spanish Football Podcast shared, the home fans were in superb form for the match:

Alaves barely threatened during the first leg of the tie, and as expected, Vigo again came out of the gates firing on Wednesday. The hosts played a more positive brand of football as well, and the early action was furious.

Gaizka Toquero stole the show for the Basques, while Deyverson saw more of the ball than he did in Galicia, and the forward powered the first chance of the match wide.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

The high pace continued, with Alaves pressing up the pitch, and Aspas and Gustavo Cabral drew two saves from goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco in quick succession. The stopper remained active, denying Aspas again minutes later.

A dangerous foul on Deyverson gave Alaves a free-kick from a promising position, and as sports writer Sid Lowe shared, Ibai Gomez went close to giving his side the lead:

As the half wore on, the intensity did not decrease, and unsurprisingly, several incidents occurred on the pitch. A cynical foul on Victor Camarasa led to some handbags, with several players getting involved.

Aspas tried to beat Pacheco with an ambitious lob but just missed the target, and Zouhair Feddal headed wide after a smart cross. Daniel Wass powered a free-kick well over the bar before another incident halted play.

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Both Feddal and Aspas were booked after the two came together, and tempers flared, with the latter furious that he received a yellow card. Despite the stoppages, the official blew the half-time whistle straight away, sending both teams to the dressing rooms to cool off.

Lowe was loving the action:

Alaves took control of the ball to start the second half, and this time, Ibai threatened the most. Hugo Mallo did well to keep out a sharp cross, and Marcelo Diaz could only stop Toquero by fouling him, costing him a yellow card.

Mallo made another last-ditch slide to break up an attack, and Deyverson fired a volley wide. Lowe thought the hosts were making inroads:

Fouls and stoppages were plentiful and kept breaking up the momentum, however. Aspas and Wass kept threatening as well, although both struggled to stay onside at times.

Ibai drew a save from Sergio Alvarez with a fine drive, and Deyverson also kept the stopper busy.

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Vigo introduced Pione Sisto in the search for a late goal with 16 minutes still to play. The change had an immediate effect, and Pacheco showed his reflexes to deny Wass.

A goal seemed imminent, and Edgar delivered with eight minutes left to play. Camarasa did well to play the substitute in, and the winger didn't falter in front of goal.

Lowe reacted to the action:

Guidetti entered the pitch to spearhead Celta's final offensive, but the visitors barely mustered any chances. Alaves wasted as much time as possible with substitutions, and Pacheco also required some treatment, leading to over seven minutes of injury time. Alaves held on, however, booking their spot in the final.

Alaves' next La Liga outing will be against Barcelona on Saturday, while Celta Vigo will play Atletico Madrid on Sunday.