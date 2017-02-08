Kyle Shanahan Reportedly Won't Hire OC, Will Call 49ers' Offensive Plays

Tim Warner/Getty Images

New San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly does not plan to hire an offensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

On Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Shanahan will be coordinating the offense and calling plays himself, while quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and running-game guru Mike McDaniel will handle their own duties.

With the Los Angeles Rams considered "likely" to hire Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur as their OC, per Rapoport, 30 of the NFL's 32 teams will have separate offensive coordinators.



Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns is the only other head coach in the league who runs his offense without a coordinator. Many call their teams' plays but have offensive coordinators in place to help with day-to-day plans.

The 49ers will formally introduce Shanahan, 37, as their head coach Thursday. His impending hire was the NFL's worst-kept secret during the Falcons' run to Super Bowl LI in Houston, with other contenders pulling their names out of contention and leaving Shanahan as the obvious choice.

The son of former NFL head coach Mike Shanahan, Kyle has worked with NFL offenses since 2004, getting his start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in offensive quality control. Before joining Atlanta in 2015, he was the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans, Washington and the Cleveland Browns. The Falcons led the NFL in scoring (33.8 points per game) and saw quarterback Matt Ryan emerge as the league's MVP during the 2016 season.

"It is truly an honor to be named head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, one of the marquee franchises in all of sports," Shanahan said in a statement on the team's official website. "I must thank Jed and the York family for entrusting me with this great privilege and tremendous opportunity. I would also like to express my gratitude to Arthur Blank, Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons organization for their support and the experience of a lifetime."

Shanahan will work with new 49ers general manager John Lynch, who was hired straight out of the broadcast booth on a nearly unprecedented deal. Lynch and Shanahan will be one of the NFL's most inexperienced GM-coach duos, making the latter's decision to not hire an offensive coordinator a little perplexing.

As a first-time head coach, Shanahan understandably wants control. But the burden of responsibility he's placing on himself seems high—especially since the 49ers have perhaps the NFL's worst compilation of offensive talent.

The team ranked just 27th in scoring last season (19.3 PPG) and was 23rd in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric. With a first-time general manager and a first-time head coach spearheading the charge, it'll be curious to see how quickly they can turn things around.