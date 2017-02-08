    World FootballDownload App

    Massimiliano Allegri Comments on Rumours He Will Replace Arsenal's Arsene Wenger

    TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 05: Juventus FC ihead coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and FC Internazionale at Juventus Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
    Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has played down talk he will quit the Turin club this summer, amid rumours he is in line to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal next season. 

    Speaking to Italian outlet Mediaset Premium (h/t Football-Italia), Allegri addressed his future in response to a question about a possible move to the Premier League: “I won’t deny or confirm anything. I am in sync with the club, now we have to focus on winning. At this time of the season the media always says I’m leaving, even when things are going really well.”

    Reports had suggested Arsenal were in advanced talks for Allegri to succeed Wenger this summer, according to the Sunday Express (h/t Jack Wilson of the Daily Star).

