Leodis McKelvin Released by Eagles: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Wednesday they released cornerback Leodis McKelvin.

McKelvin, 31, signed a two-year, $6.2 million contract last offseason with the team. According to Dave Zangaro of CSN Philly, the move will save the team $3.2 million in cap space.

The cornerback registered 43 tackles and two interceptions (including a pick-six) in 13 games last season. McKelvin and the Eagles cornerbacks were poor in 2016, to the point that Matt Claassen of Pro Football Focus noted the Eagles had the worst-ranked secondary in football this year:

To the credit of the Eagles' safeties [Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod], both played better than the Philadelphia secondary's overall ranking might indicate. However, that shows just how bad the Eagles' cornerbacks were. All three of the team's top corners ranked in the top eight for total receiving yards allowed among all defenders in the league. It really wasn't skewed by a seeing a higher volume of as passes, either, as Leodis McKelvin and Jalen Mills ranked first and third, respectively, in yards allowed per snap in coverage. Ron Brooks wasn't much better before he suffered a season-ending injury. Had he played enough snaps to qualify, his overall grade would have also been among the bottom dozen cornerbacks (out of 120 players).

Suffice to say, the Eagles need to make significant changes at cornerback this offseason and upgrade the position, either through the draft or free agency.

You might forgive Eagles fans for being wary of the latter approach, however. As Reuben Frank of CSN Philly noted, McKelvin's signing was the latest in a series of missteps by the Eagles in an attempt to address the cornerback position:

Certainly, McKelvin was miscast as the team's top cornerback. At this point in his career, he isn't a starting-caliber option, though in the right scheme, he could find a place in a team's nickel or dime package.

For the Eagles, meanwhile, cornerback remains the top priority on a defense that is otherwise solid in the front seven and at safety. And it remains arguably the top priority for the team in general, though surrounding quarterback Carson Wentz with more weapons at the skill positions will also be a huge goal for the team.

With fellow starting cornerback Nolan Carroll also eligible to hit free agency, the Eagles could have quite a different look at the position next season.