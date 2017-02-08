    New York KnicksDownload App

    Carmelo Anthony Treatment by Phil Jackson May Impact Knicks in Free Agency

    FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers questions during a news conference at the team's training facility in Greenburgh, N.Y. Jackson took what appeared to be another dig at forward Carmelo Anthony in a tweet on Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
    Julie Jacobson/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2017

    The New York Knicks' saga involving Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony may have a big impact on the franchise when it tries to sign free agents in the future. 

    According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Jackson's recent actions have caught the attention of agents around the NBA

    "Multiple prominent agents said on Tuesday afternoon that the way Jackson has handled Anthony would turn off their clients and others to the idea of signing with Jackson's Knicks," Begley wrote.

    On Tuesday, Jackson sent out his first tweet since December in which he appeared to take a shot at Anthony:

    The article referenced in the tweet was written by B/R's Kevin Ding, and it was critical of Jackson for going all-in on Anthony, only to be disappointed when the All-Star forward didn't evolve into being the kind of player Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant were when they played under Jackson. 

    "Jackson undoubtedly overestimated his own ability—perhaps you've heard something lately about the no-trade clause he gifted to Melo in 2014—to kindle Anthony's evolution from superstar to winning superstar," Ding wrote.

    "Anthony is a likable person who just happens to be nothing near Jordan or Bryant in will to win," Ding continued. "No, Jackson never thought Anthony had that fire, but he thought he could balance Anthony's ball dominance by teaching teamwork and converting talent into a clear net positive."

    Jackson has not been shy in hiding criticisms of Anthony in recent months. He said during a December interview on CBS Sports Network's We Need To Talk (h/t James Herbert of CBS Sports) Anthony could play the role Jordan and Bryant did, but he has a "tendency to hold the ball for three, four, five seconds, then everybody comes to a stop."

    Begley noted when Jackson and Anthony met face-to-face in January that Anthony "wondered why Jackson always brought up his name in interviews."

    Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported Anthony told Jackson during the meeting he wanted to remain with the Knicks. 

    Anthony's name has been brought up in trade rumors, with Isola reporting Feb. 7 that LeBron James was pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire him even if they had to include Kevin Love, "which is something Cavs management is opposed to doing." James has since denied this report, calling it "trash."

    The Knicks are a disaster right now. They tried to build a roster of former All-Stars last summer by trading for Derrick Rose and signing Joakim Noah, but it's led them to a 22-31 record through 53 games this season. 

    Trading Anthony, who has one more guaranteed year left on his contract and a player option for 2018-19, would give the Knicks more financial freedom to try adding free agents to build a roster around the 21-year-old Kristaps Porzingis. 

    Jackson's tactics of calling out Anthony in a public forum, though, don't appear to be sitting well with people who represent some of those potential free agents who might have had an interest in the bright lights of New York. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 