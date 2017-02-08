Carmelo Anthony Treatment by Phil Jackson May Impact Knicks in Free Agency

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

The New York Knicks' saga involving Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony may have a big impact on the franchise when it tries to sign free agents in the future.

According to ESPN.com's Ian Begley, Jackson's recent actions have caught the attention of agents around the NBA.

"Multiple prominent agents said on Tuesday afternoon that the way Jackson has handled Anthony would turn off their clients and others to the idea of signing with Jackson's Knicks," Begley wrote.

On Tuesday, Jackson sent out his first tweet since December in which he appeared to take a shot at Anthony:

The article referenced in the tweet was written by B/R's Kevin Ding, and it was critical of Jackson for going all-in on Anthony, only to be disappointed when the All-Star forward didn't evolve into being the kind of player Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant were when they played under Jackson.

"Jackson undoubtedly overestimated his own ability—perhaps you've heard something lately about the no-trade clause he gifted to Melo in 2014—to kindle Anthony's evolution from superstar to winning superstar," Ding wrote.

"Anthony is a likable person who just happens to be nothing near Jordan or Bryant in will to win," Ding continued. "No, Jackson never thought Anthony had that fire, but he thought he could balance Anthony's ball dominance by teaching teamwork and converting talent into a clear net positive."

Jackson has not been shy in hiding criticisms of Anthony in recent months. He said during a December interview on CBS Sports Network's We Need To Talk (h/t James Herbert of CBS Sports) Anthony could play the role Jordan and Bryant did, but he has a "tendency to hold the ball for three, four, five seconds, then everybody comes to a stop."

Begley noted when Jackson and Anthony met face-to-face in January that Anthony "wondered why Jackson always brought up his name in interviews."

Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reported Anthony told Jackson during the meeting he wanted to remain with the Knicks.



Anthony's name has been brought up in trade rumors, with Isola reporting Feb. 7 that LeBron James was pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire him even if they had to include Kevin Love, "which is something Cavs management is opposed to doing." James has since denied this report, calling it "trash."

The Knicks are a disaster right now. They tried to build a roster of former All-Stars last summer by trading for Derrick Rose and signing Joakim Noah, but it's led them to a 22-31 record through 53 games this season.

Trading Anthony, who has one more guaranteed year left on his contract and a player option for 2018-19, would give the Knicks more financial freedom to try adding free agents to build a roster around the 21-year-old Kristaps Porzingis.

Jackson's tactics of calling out Anthony in a public forum, though, don't appear to be sitting well with people who represent some of those potential free agents who might have had an interest in the bright lights of New York.