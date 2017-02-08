Conor McGregor Trains Amid Buzz for Potential Floyd Mayweather Boxing Fight

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

With the speculation surrounding a possible Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor superfight growing, everything each man does or says will likely be put under the microscope for public consumption.

Add McGregor's actions on Wednesday to that list, as the UFC star strapped on the gloves and stepped into the ring to display his boxing skills, per TMZ Sports.

The two have gone back and forth through the media for over a year now as McGregor tries to coax the 39-year-old undefeated boxing legend out of retirement for one last go in the ring.

Most recently, Mayweather told Showtime in January (via Mike Cranston of the Associated Press) that a fight "can happen" and would be in the 147- to 150-pound range.

McGregor was far more direct, telling Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting (h/t ESPN.com): "The next time I fight I will step through the ropes with ... gloves on. I got my eyes on one thing, and that's Floyd Mayweather."

Money has been one of the major disputes holding things up. UFC President Dana White offered each fighter $25 million along with pay-per-view splits when speaking with Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports (via Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com) on Jan. 13.

It was a better payday for McGregor than what Mayweather had originally offered him, which was $15 million plus pay-per-view splits, per Brian Campbell of ESPN.com.

McGregor wants even more than that, though, telling Helwani it's "a $1 billion fight. People gotta pay for it."

Regardless, the 21-3 MMA star will have to up his boxing game far more than what he showed Wednesday, as he will take on an opponent in Mayweather who went 49-0 and is considered one of the greatest of all time.