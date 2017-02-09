NHL Teams Most in Need of Big Acquisitions at the Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and it may be more confusing than ever as to who is a buyer and who is a seller. Only two teams—the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes—are completely out of the playoff race.

Four teams outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference are seven points or fewer behind the top eight. In the Eastern Conference, only five points separate the second wild-card spot from the bottom of the standings.

A lot of separation should take place in the next few weeks, but regardless of their places in the standings, teams are at different points in their competitive road maps. Rebuilding teams are unlikely to make major additions to better their odds. Some are in better shape than others when it comes to the true contenders, but others on the fence are in need of real boosts for the stretch run and playoffs.

The trade market will be as interesting as it ever has been because of the costs involved with such a lack of obvious sellers. Those who wade in will hope to find the answers needed on the ice.

Here are the eight NHL teams most in need of big additions as we head to the deadline.