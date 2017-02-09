NHL Teams Most in Need of Big Acquisitions at the Trade Deadline
The NHL trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and it may be more confusing than ever as to who is a buyer and who is a seller. Only two teams—the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes—are completely out of the playoff race.
Four teams outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference are seven points or fewer behind the top eight. In the Eastern Conference, only five points separate the second wild-card spot from the bottom of the standings.
A lot of separation should take place in the next few weeks, but regardless of their places in the standings, teams are at different points in their competitive road maps. Rebuilding teams are unlikely to make major additions to better their odds. Some are in better shape than others when it comes to the true contenders, but others on the fence are in need of real boosts for the stretch run and playoffs.
The trade market will be as interesting as it ever has been because of the costs involved with such a lack of obvious sellers. Those who wade in will hope to find the answers needed on the ice.
Here are the eight NHL teams most in need of big additions as we head to the deadline.
Dallas Stars
Record: 21-23-10 (52 points, sixth in the Central)
Overview
Things aren't looking great for the Dallas Stars, who are still platooning two of the worst goaltenders in the league in terms of save percentage among those who have played at least 17 games this year.
Kari Lehtonen has a .902 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average. Antti Niemi has a .901 save percentage and 3.20 GAA. They're not as potent offensively, either, although health could solve that problem.
It may be too late for the Stars to turn things around this season, but grabbing a goaltender who could stabilize the franchise might be easier now than in the offseason, given that so many teams will be trying to figure out their net situations for the expansion draft. We do know that what they have to work with now doesn't work well.
Montreal Canadiens
Record: 30-17-8 (68 points, first in the Atlantic)
Overview
Although they have a good grip on the division, the Montreal Canadiens are a ways back from the top spot in the Eastern Conference, with the top four Metropolitan Division teams all posting better point totals so far. To compete for the Stanley Cup, the Habs will need more offensive depth, specifically at center, where top pivot Alex Galchenyuk has been injured for a large portion of the season.
It's true that Montreal made a huge move in the offseason to bring in Shea Weber for P.K. Subban, but more depth is critical up front for a deep playoff run. There are some more under-the-radar types who could be targeted if a big splash for a guy like Matt Duchene isn't priced right for the Habs. The Arizona Coyotes' big-bodied Martin Hanzal would likely fit in well.
St. Louis Blues
Record: 27-22-5 (59 points, fourth in the Central)
Overview
Goaltending has been a huge disappointment for the St. Louis Blues, who sacrificed head coach Ken Hitchcock because of the team's underachieving ways. The reality is that they have one of the league's worst goals-against averages despite allowing the fourth-fewest shots against per game. Jake Allen's struggles as the starter are a bit surprising.
They also lost gifted forward Robby Fabbri for the season, which hurts the top six.
Allen may be able to rebound from his rough stretch, but the Blues could go looking for goaltending and bid on someone like Ben Bishop or Marc-Andre Fleury. Adding some grit to make up for what they lost in power forwards Troy Brouwer and David Backes might also help, along with more secondary scoring to replace Fabbri's contributions. Veteran Jarome Iginla has the potential to do both.
Ottawa Senators
Record: 27-18-6 (60 points, second in the Central)
Overview
Goaltending has been the Ottawa Senators' strong suit this season, with Craig Anderson providing solid performances early in the year and Mike Condon filling in nicely until a recent rough patch.
But the Sens are struggling to score, and that could affect their playoff position. They sit 18th in the league with 2.61 goals per game, and their possession numbers aren't pretty, either (22nd in the NHL at 48.28 percent).
Adding a top scorer could give the Sens a real shot at sticking around in the playoff picture and maybe even winning a round if the goaltending continues to thrive. A guy like the Colorado Avalanche's Matt Duchene would be a nice fit. And although Ottawa Sun writer Bruce Garrioch suggested the asking price is too high, a first-round pick, young players like Curtis Lazar and Cody Ceci and perhaps another prospect would give the team tremendous center depth and a deadly top nine.
Los Angeles Kings
Record: 27-23-4 (58 points, fifth in the Pacific)
Overview
Thanks to the Los Angeles Kings' scheme and the goaltending of Peter Budaj in the absence of Jonathan Quick, the team has been great in the defensive end, posting a fourth-ranked 2.41 goals-against average. The offense is at the other end of the spectrum, however, with the Kings feeling the absence of Milan Lucic. They have managed 2.43 goals per game, 24th in the league.
Adding a top-six forward would be ideal, and there could be plenty available. Martin Hanzal of the Arizona Coyotes has the size coveted by the Kings, while Thomas Vanek might have more of a scoring touch. It would be easy to imagine Jarome Iginla being reunited with former Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter, who has also been a fan of Shane Doan over his career.
Nashville Predators
Record: 26-19-8 (60 points, third in the Central)
Overview
When the Nashville Predators made moves to bring in Ryan Johansen and then P.K. Subban, it was all about adding elite game-breakers in an effort to rely less on goaltending and defense. But they're still doing much more on the defensive front, posting a top-10 goals-against average, than they are offensively and on the power play.
They brought in two-way center Vernon Fiddler for what he can add to the depth up front while waiving Mike Ribeiro, but Nashville needs more flash to make a playoff run.
The Preds have the assets needed to make a reasonable package for a top player like Matt Duchene, so the question is how committed they are to winning more quickly as a group. They have plenty of good young defensemen to dull the pain of losing one and promising forwards trying to crack the big roster.
Boston Bruins
Record: 26-23-6 (58 points, fourth in the Atlantic)
Overview
Head coach Claude Julien was fired in an effort to shake things up for the Boston Bruins, who rank 21st in the NHL in scoring with 2.56 goals per game and own a middle-of-the road power play. They need a top-six winger to balance things out and take advantage of the fact that they are allowing the second-fewest shots against per game and leading the league in possession play.
The Bruins may be another team in on talks with the Colorado Avalanche for Gabriel Landeskog or Matt Duchene. They have a good prospect already on the roster who has been rumored to be on the outs in Ryan Spooner, and he could be a key piece of any package to bring in the kind of scoring depth they've missed since losing Loui Eriksson to free agency last summer.
Philadelphia Flyers
Record: 26-21-7 (59 points, fifth in the Metropolitan)
Overview
Goaltending has been a weak spot for the Philadelphia Flyers, as it seems to be with regularity. However, the skill-laden lineup is not producing to its capabilities in support of Steve Mason and Michal Neuvirth, either. The Flyers are 20th in the NHL with 2.57 goals per game. Only Wayne Simmonds has hit 20 goals, and the team's scoring has been top-heavy so far.
In terms of targets, goaltending is a possibility, but the need for more scoring is prominent as well. Solving both issues might not be possible, but a cap-friendly contract like Thomas Vanek's would be a start. General manager Ron Hextall stood pat last year, and the team made a tremendous late run to qualify for the playoffs on the last day of the season, but he will need to do something this year to make any progress.
