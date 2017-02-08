UEFA Youth League Results 2017: Scores, Qualified Teams After Play-off Fixtures

ANDREW YATES/Getty Images

Manchester City were knocked out of the 2016-17 UEFA Youth League on Wednesday, as the Citizens lost on penalties to Red Bull Salzburg.

Paolo Fernandes missed the decisive penalty after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw. AS Roma and FC Basel were also knocked out of the tournament on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ajax , Borussia Dortmund and Benfica qualified for the round of 16. Here's a look at the full play-off scores:

Play-Off Results Home Score Away Midtjylland 1-1 (5-6) Benfica Maccabi Haifa 0-1 Dortmund Ajax 2-0 Juventus Roma 1-2 AS Monaco Viitorul 4-2 FC Kobenhavn Altinordu 0-2 Atletico Madrid RB Salzburg 1-1 (4-3) Manchester City Rosenborg 1-0 FC Basel UEFA.com

Here are the teams who have qualified for the round of 16:

Youth League Round-of-16 Clubs Paris Saint-Germain Benfica Dynamo Kyiv Dortmund Barcelona Ajax PSV Monaco CSKA Moscow Viitorul Real Madrid Atletico FC Porto Salzburg Sevilla Rosenborg UEFA.com

Recap

Hannes Wolf gave Salzburg the lead after just 12 minutes on Tuesday, as the teenager enjoyed a spectacular outing that should have scouts buzzing. Wolf was a persistent nuisance for the Citizens and was unlucky not to add to his tally.

Lukas Nmecha tied things up after 29 minutes, even though Salzburg controlled most of the first half. Cameron Humphreys thought he had given his side the lead with a powerful header, but the goal was ruled out for a foul.

City improved after the break, but Salzburg remained the better side. No more goals were scored, however, leading to penalties. In the shootout, Gideon Mensah missed first for the hosts, while Brahim Diaz had his effort saved by Bartłomiej Zynel. Fernandes missed the final kick, sending the hosts to the next round.

According to sports writer and football analyst Adin Osmanbasic, the win was deserved:

Atletico cruised to the next round, easily beating Altinordu. Toni Moya opened the scoring after just 12 minutes, converting a penalty, as the Spaniards took full advantage of their opponents' rough play.

Altinordu finished the match with nine players, with Kerim Alici and Seydi Kayasoy getting sent off, and Pablo De Castro added a second goal late in the match.

Roma could not get past AS Monaco despite taking an early lead through Lorenzo Grossi. Adrien Bongiovanni and Moussa Sylla turned the situation around in the span of three minutes for the visitors.

The contest in the Italian capital got out of hand, as Eros De Santis and Stefano Ciavattini were sent off for the hosts and Julien Serrano joined the duo for an early shower. De Santis' red card preceded a penalty, which was saved by Lorenzo Crisanto, but a second penalty turned the match on its head.

Monaco shared this video of the players celebrating after the match:

Ajax, Benfica and Borussia Dortmund booked their spot in the round of 16 on Tuesday. BVB beat Maccabi Haifa 1-0 thanks to a goal from Julian Schwermann, who scored after 60 minutes.

Tuesday's top fixture took place in the Netherlands, where Carel Eiting gave the hosts the lead shortly before half-time with a stunning goal. Ajax posted this clip of the strike on Twitter:

Kaj Sierhuis doubled their lead early in the second half, and Juventus were unable to mount a late offensive that truly troubled the Dutch side.

Benfica needed penalties to get past Midtjylland, with the match ending 1-1 in regulation time.