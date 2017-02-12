Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto, Apollo Crews: Elimination Chamber Winner, Reaction

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The numbers game proved too much for Dolph Ziggler to overcome Sunday at Elimination Chamber, as he fell to Kalisto and Apollo Crews in a two-on-one handicap match.

Ziggler neutralized Kalisto by attacking him before the bell, effectively setting up a singles match between himself and Crews. Kalisto returned, however, and played a pivotal role in his and Crews' victory.

Kalisto executed a blind tag with Crews, which Ziggler didn't see. That allowed Crews to deliver his patented sit-down powerbomb for the win.

Ziggler lost the battle but may have won the war. After the match, he attacked Crews and targeted his legs. WWE shared a replay of the vicious beatdown:

WWE Creative Humor and Chad Matthews of The Doc Says podcast both questioned the general direction of the feud:

Over the past several weeks, Ziggler has undergone a personality transformation that resulted in him being forced to face two former allies at Elimination Chamber.

The issues began when The Showoff took exception to Kalisto saving him from an attack at the hands of Baron Corbin. Ziggler laid out the luchador with a superkick, which didn't sit well with Crews.

When Crews confronted Ziggler about the situation in the locker room, he was greeted with a head-butt, which escalated the feud even more.

Ziggler continued to take out his frustrations on Kalisto and Crews in subsequent weeks, often with help from a steel chair.

In addition to that, the former world champion used WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler as an example to the rest of the SmackDown Live locker room.

During an interview on the King's Court, Ziggler played video from 2012 showing him repeatedly dropping his elbow onto the chest of Lawler. The King went on to have a real-life heart attack while on commentary following the elbows, and Ziggler claimed responsibility.

Ziggler then added injury to insult by superkicking Lawler in the chest to end the segment.

The Showoff's demeanor only got worse from there, as he decimated Crews with a steel chair on the go-home episode of SmackDown prior to Elimination Chamber after losing via a roll-up.

Kalisto tried to make the save, but he suffered the same fate as Crews, which forced SmackDown general manager Daniel Bryan to make a decision.

Ziggler claimed he could beat Crews and Kalisto at the same time if he wanted to, and Bryan gave him that opportunity by booking a handicap match.

Following the announcement, Ziggler was none too pleased with Bryan's handling of the situation:

While Ziggler entered Elimination Chamber in a tough spot, it also represented a chance for him to get back on track heading toward WrestleMania.

Ziggler has struggled in terms of gaining momentum since dropping the Intercontinental Championship back to The Miz, and he experienced a precipitous drop down the card.

Although it doesn't necessarily seem like there are big plans in store for him on the Grandest Stage of Them All regardless, Ziggler hit yet another speed bump at Elimination Chamber.

