Baylor to Have 25 Percent of Revenue Payments Withheld by Big 12, Pending Review

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Big 12 announced Wednesday it will withhold 25 percent of the future revenue distributed to Baylor University until the conference can have a third party determine whether appropriate changes have been made to the school's internal governance.

"By taking these actions the board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that systems are in place to avoid future problems," said University of Oklahoma President David Boren, who serves as the chairman of the Big 12's board of directors. "The proportional withholding of revenue distribution payments will be in effect until the board has determined that Baylor is in compliance with conference bylaws and regulations as well as all components of Title IX."

David E. Garland, Baylor's interim president, said in a statement he welcomes the third-party oversight: "This third-party review at the request of the Big 12 Conference will provide an opportunity for us to demonstrate our progress to date and our ongoing commitment in establishing Baylor as a leading institution in athletics compliance and governance and for preventing and addressing sexual assaults on college campuses."

ESPN.com's Jake Trotter noted a 25 percent share of Baylor's Big 12 revenue would've equaled $7.6 million last year.

The conference's announcement comes as a result of the sexual assault scandal that saw the school fire head football coach Art Briles.

Law firm Pepper Hamilton produced a findings of fact that didn't provide specifics but concluded Baylor failed to follow Title IX legislation and inadequately investigated allegations of sexual assault against members of the football team.

Last Thursday, the Houston Chronicle's Jenny Dial Creech reported on a lawsuit filed by former assistant athletic director Colin Shillinglaw. As part of the lawsuit, text message and email exchanges purportedly showed Briles was made aware of specific allegations and attempted to downplay or cover them up.

Creech shared copies of some of Briles' text exchanges (warning: NSFW language included):

The San Antonio Express-News' Mike Finger and SoonerScoop.com's Eddie Radosevich questioned whether the Big 12's withholding of revenue is an appropriate punishment:

USA Today's Dan Wolken argued the Big 12 wanted to give the impression of bringing the hammer down on Baylor without actually doing so:

The school may have bigger problems down the road, however.

Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach reported for ESPN's Outside the Lines on Friday the NCAA has begun interviewing people connected to the sexual assault scandal. In addition to any potential Title IX infractions, the NCAA is looking into whether the Bears committed any recruiting violations or provided improper benefits to players.