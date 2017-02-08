LeBron James, Tyronn Lue Comment on Cavaliers Star's Playing Time

G Fiume/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has been playing heavy minutes lately, which was not his team's plan entering the 2016-17 regular season. It doesn't seem to bother him much, though.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old spoke with reporters (via ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin) about his recent time on the court, which has eclipsed the 40-minute mark in four of Cleveland's last nine games:

I'm fine. Coach [Tyronn Lue] is going to do a good job of looking at my numbers and trying to get me rest throughout the game, but I don't see me having slowed down. My numbers are up, but we've been in a good groove, and if I get rest here, couple minutes here throughout the game, couple minutes there, off days, things of that nature, [I will be OK]. It helps the body, but it's whatever coach wants to do.

After the organization won its first-ever NBA championship in 2016, Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue expressed his desire to limit James' minutes to keep him fresh for the postseason.

James has played in 47 of Cleveland's first 50 games this year, but his average of 37.6 minutes per game is the fourth-lowest in his 14-year career. Granted, it's still second in the league behind Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry.

It doesn't seem like there's much Lue can do to limit James' minutes, though.

"We've been talking about it. He's being bull-headed about it," Lue said. "He doesn't want to back down because he says he's in a good rhythm right now."

In his last nine games, James is averaging just under 27.7 points per game with two triple-doubles and five additional double-doubles. Those numbers have been a necessity for a Cavaliers team that went 7-8 in January, including a three-game losing streak.

Since Jan. 27, however, the Cavs have won five of their last six games and sit at 35-15, 2.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics in the East.

James doesn't want to slow down, either:

As much as I'm a competitor, I want to play 48 minutes because I'm a competitor. I hate coming out. But at the end of the day, I have to do what's best for the team. And if that's giving me rest that may cost us a game here or there, then so be it. We've got to understand that this is a process, it's a long process for us, and it's a marathon and not a sprint. I have to remind myself of that.

Lue added: "We just have to play it by ear. If we've got the chance to get him rest, we've got to get him rest."

Heading into Wednesday, the Cavs have 32 games remaining in the regular season.

Another year of heavy wear and tear on James' body during the regular season could affect his play if the Cavaliers make it back to the NBA Finals. It would be James' seventh straight appearance in the championship round, almost certainly putting his season total over the 100-game mark once again.

With the loaded Golden State Warriors likely looming at the finish line, the Cavaliers could be playing a dangerous game with James' regular-season time management.

