Making the Call on New England Patriots' Top Free Agents

TIght end Martellus Bennett is one of several key Patriots players marked for free agency. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The 2016-17 NFL season is over, and in case you missed it, the New England Patriots are league champions.

New England's stunning 34-28 comeback victory in Super Bowl LI won't soon be forgotten. However, if you think the Patriots are going to put off preparing for next season in order to celebrate, you aren't familiar with the Patriots.

New England jumps directly into preparation for free agency, which kicks off on March 9. Given that a lot of player key to this year's championship run are scheduled to hit the open market, there's plenty of work to be done.

According to Spotrac.com, the Patriots will head into the offseason with roughly $63 million in cap space. The team can obviously choose to use that money to re-sign players, add new talent or simply bank it for the future.

We're here to break down the most important pending free agents on the Patriots roster. We'll examine each player's contributions, situation and make a determination on whether or not New England should re-sign them. We'll also example potential alternatives for players we deem expendable.